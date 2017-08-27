Shannon Sharpe Calls Jim Brown's Comments on Colin Kaepernick 'Disappointing'

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe said he was disappointed in fellow Hall of Famer Jim Brown's comments regarding free agent Colin Kaepernick.

TMZ Sports shared an interview with Sharpe on Sunday where he said "I 1,000 [percent] wholeheartedly disagree" with what Brown said:

As can be seen in the video, Sharpe drew parallels to how Brown took part in protests when he was younger.

The TMZ Sports article noted Brown previously told the Post Game he wouldn't disrespect the national anthem by kneeling during it and suggested Kaepernick should decide if he wants to play in the NFL or be an activist.

Kaepernick made headlines last season when he was with the San Francisco 49ers and knelt during the national anthem as a way of protesting police brutality and social injustice in the United States.

Brown's comments about Kaepernick aren't the only time he's expressed his opinion on the practice of kneeling during the anthem. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com noted the former running back spoke to the Cleveland Browns after some of their players knelt during the anthem before a preseason contest this year:

As for Kaepernick, he is still without a team despite being just 29 years old and having a Super Bowl appearance on his resume. He played 12 games last season and threw 16 touchdowns to just four interceptions while serving as a running threat as well.

Supporters of Kaepernick held a "United We Stand" rally outside of the NFL's New York City headquarters Wednesday.