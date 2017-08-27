    Alabama DL Raekwon Davis Reportedly Injured After Being Shot at Tuscaloosa Bar

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 27, 2017

    Alabama's Raekwon Davis throws a ball during media day for the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Clemson Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    David J. Phillip/Associated Press

    Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis reportedly suffered a gunshot wound early Sunday morning.

    Aaron Suttles of TideSports.com reported the news Sunday, noting Davis is a projected starter. According to the Associated Press (h/t USA Today), "a person with knowledge of the incident" said Davis was shot in the right leg while standing outside a bar in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

    Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office spokesman Jason Powell didn't reveal Davis' identity and called the injury minor, per the AP.

    Stephanie Taylor of the Tuscaloosa News reported Davis was hospitalized with a minor leg injury. An investigation revealed Davis was not the target and was struck by a stray bullet.

    "Our concern at this time is for Raekwon and his health," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said in a statement, via Taylor. "While this does not appear to be a serious medical situation, Raekwon is still being evaluated."

    Davis tallied one sack in four games as a freshman last season, when he was a rotational player for Alabama as it reached the College Football Playoff national title contest. He and his teammates are set to open the season against No. 3 Florida State in Atlanta on Saturday.

