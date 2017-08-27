Martavis Bryant Says Matthias Farley Intentionally Tried to Injure Him

Fred Vuich/Associated Press

Martavis Bryant didn't appreciate Indianapolis Colts safety Matthias Farley's actions in Saturday's preseason game.

The Pittsburgh Steelers receiver said a late hit on him was "definitely intentional," per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com.

"I was already on the ground. It is what it is," Bryant said. "My foot was already bent. ...[Farley] just came in and hit me."

The play in question came early in the second quarter when Bryant took a screen pass from Landry Jones and could only dance around for a three-yard loss. He initially made Farley miss before cornerback Vontae Davis made an ankle tackle.

While the receiver was going down, however, Farley came back with a high hit.

Bryant avoided injury, which is most important for the Steelers as they head into the regular season. The 25-year-old has only played 21 games in three NFL seasons since entering the league. He missed the entire 2016 season due to suspension.

He is hoping to return as the team's No. 2 receiver this year, showing what he could do with five catches in the 19-15 loss to Indianapolis on Saturday.

As long as he avoids suspension and injuries, he could be an impact player for this high-powered offense.