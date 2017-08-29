FIFA 18: Latest Info on Modes, Gameplay Videos and More

Denis Doyle/Getty Images

One month remains until FIFA 18 gets its worldwide release on Friday, September 29, when millions of players across the globe will restart the annual gaming tradition.

No season would be complete without the highs and lows of EA Sports' football frenzy, and FIFA 18 will be the second edition of the game with the Frostbite engine, a praised innovation that debuted on FIFA 17.

However, Frostbite access is limited to the PS4 and Xbox One releases of the game, which means the Nintendo Switch and older-generation consoles won't be able to run The Journey 2, which marks Alex Hunter's return to the franchise.

As always, career mode will also come back to FIFA and comes with new alterations, while Ultimate Team is another attraction sure to tempt customers back.

Read on for a look at some of the latest information, new modes and gameplay videos as FIFA 18's release comes closer within sight.

Preview

Some of the most intriguing additions relate to single-player and offline modes, with many questions surrounding The Journey 2 and where Hunter will take his career next.

The overall gameplay has been tweaked in numerous areas, such as re-introducing slow dribbling through use of the shoulder buttons and improved player response, as recently dissected by IGN:

One change sure to pique interest is EA Sports' new mechanic, Real Player Motion Technology, which adapts styles and mannerisms from select players.

Not only will running styles and dead-ball situations be more realistic, but team styles mean players will encounter new challenges against sides that boast certain strengths.

Earlier in August, Sports Illustrated explored changes made to career mode, whereby managers (the player) can take part in transfer and contract negotiations with any targets or stars involved.

IGN also recently explored the Nintendo Switch version of FIFA 18, and while the lack of Frostbite engine means some modes are restricted compared to other consoles, the reviews were very positive:

After Legends came out as an Xbox One exclusive last year, PS4 players will now also have a chance to use their favourite stars of yesterday with the addition of Icons, including greats like Ronaldo, Pele and Thierry Henry.

As if FIFA didn't already have a catalogue of players, modes and methods of play to tempt you into buying the next release, a wealth of new content arrives in time for September's launch.