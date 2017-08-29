SEC Football: Preview and Predictions for the 2017 Season

SEC Football: Preview and Predictions for the 2017 SeasonAugust 29, 2017
With Clemson's win over Alabama in last season's national championship game, with playoff contenders emerging in the Pac-12 and with all the coaching talent the Big Ten has compiled, it's arguable the idea of the SEC as the nation's premiere conference is a thing of the past.
Case in point: The conference struggled to put a decent team in the Sugar Bowl a season ago, settling for an Auburn squad that mustered little resistance to Oklahoma and wound up 8-5. The Tigers were second in the SEC West.
The Eastern division continued to be down as Florida—with its putrid offense—again represented that side of the field in the SEC Championship Game, getting dominated by Alabama. Supposed favorite Tennessee and Georgia with first-year coach Kirby Smart couldn't keep the Gators out of the title game.
All that means this: The SEC has been much more about mediocrity than parity recently.
It's Alabama and everybody else.
In 2017, it looks like that could change. Upstarts like Auburn and Georgia should have improved quarterback play; LSU could be better on offense with new coordinator Matt Canada; and teams like Tennessee, South Carolina, Arkansas and Kentucky could make noise, too.
With better quarterbacks across the board and elite talent at many programs, the SEC has something to prove. Let's take a look at how everything will shake out this season.
Biggest Stars
Derrius Guice
With Leonard Fournette's injuries through 2016, LSU turned to then-sophomore Guice. All he did was rush for 1,387 yards and score 15 touchdowns in a First Team All-SEC season.
Now, with Fournette in Jacksonville, this is Guice's offense. If new coordinator Matt Canada and quarterback Danny Etling can generate some semblance of a passing game, this could be a special year for the junior. He may just be in the mix for the Heisman Trophy and be next on his way to the NFL.
He's good enough to put the Tigers on his shoulders and be the best player in the league.
Of all the talent assembled in Tuscaloosa, none is better or more versatile than the defensive back who makes plays from all over the field. He can be a force against the run; he is a ball hawk; and he can play either cornerback, safety or nickelback, depending on where the Crimson Tide need him.
He stands out on a defense full of standouts.
The 6'1", 202-pound junior had 66 tackles, six interceptions and scored twice a season ago. He is the most impactful defender in a league full of stars. He's Alabama's MVP.
Ralph Webb
It's easy to overlook a running back who plays for Vanderbilt, because the Commodores rarely make any national noise. But anybody who plays against the senior from Gainesville, Florida, will tell you Webb is one of the league's best players.
There are plenty of elite runners in the league like Guice, the Alabama stable of backs, Auburn's Kamryn Pettway, Tennessee's John Kelly and others, but Webb is dynamic and consistent. He's a near-lock without injury to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards for the third consecutive year in '17, and as a freshman, he had 907.
Webb will play in the pros, and his production rarely dips.
Christian Kirk
If you're going to put a receiver on this list, you can't go wrong with Texas A&M star junior Kirk or Alabama's stud Calvin Ridley. But Kirk gets the nod because he's also an elite special teams player.
Kirk makes his mark on the game in so many ways, and that role may expand with a new starting quarterback in town. Having to pull out all the stops to keep coach Kevin Sumlin in town, they'll get Kirk the ball a ton.
He's been one of the nation's biggest playmakers since stepping on the field as a true freshman, and he will continue to be in what likely will be his final season.
Nick Chubb
As a freshman in 2014, Chubb was one of the nation's best players regardless of class who drew comparisons to a young Herschel Walker. But a gruesome knee injury in '15 kept him from returning to that form a season ago.
Now he's healthy, and there's no reason why we shouldn't see the Chubb of old. If we do, he will compete for some of college football's top awards, and the Bulldogs may become the beast of the East. Chubb returned for his senior year to take care of unfinished business in Athens.
If Jacob Eason emerges at quarterback and with backfield mate Sony Michel to spell him, it could mean big yards for the runner.
Top Storylines
Will anybody be able to knock off Alabama?
The Tide are on another level than the rest of the league right now, and the way coach Nick Saban stockpiles top-shelf recruits, that doesn't appear to be wavering any time soon.
But can anybody else catch up?
Georgia and LSU put together elite recruiting classes last year, but those teams are still young. Auburn desperately needed a difference-maker at quarterback, and the Tigers snagged one in Baylor transfer Jarrett Stidham.
UA lost a boatload of defensive talent from a season ago and is breaking in a new offensive coordinator in Daboll. Is this the year it starts to downtick a bit? Don't bet on it. There's still so much talent, it's ridiculous.
Can Jarrett Stidham prove all Auburn needs is a quarterback?
Let's face it: Sean White wasn't the answer on the Plains a season ago. Neither was John Franklin III, who is no longer on the team.
So, when the Tigers had an open quarterback competition this offseason, it was just delaying the inevitable of prized redshirt sophomore Stidham as the man after leaving the mess that was Art Briles' Baylor program.
After looking the part in the spring and shredding AU's talented defense through summer drills, it's time to find out if the 6'3" Texan is the truth with the bullets flying.
Will the East prove it has a pulse?
With no disrespect to Florida, the Gators haven't had the offense under Jim McElwain to make it to two consecutive SEC Championship Games.
But that's where we are in the world of SEC football.
With Georgia and Tennessee mired in mediocrity, the Gators were the sharpest butter knife the past couple of seasons. This year, the Bulldogs should be much improved. While the Vols and Gators lost a lot, they'll both be in the mix, too.
South Carolina, Kentucky, Missouri and even Vanderbilt have shown glimpses of being better. It's time for the East to cycle upward.
The Favorites
Alabama
You can point to all the defensive talent Saban has to replace from last year's generational unit if you want to. Then there's the argument that nobody knows how Daboll's scheme is going to play out on the field.
But the bottom line is the Crimson Tide still have the league's best defense, and they should have the best offense, too.
They have four running backs who could get viable playing time at any SEC school, and though Jalen Hurts struggled throwing the ball downfield late last year, people forget he was a true freshman. He's one of the most talented dual-threat signal-callers in college ball.
Alabama isn't struggling, and while it is possible somebody will knock off the Tide, they're still the safe pick to win the league.
Auburn
A couple of years ago, the Tigers recruited an elite group of wide receivers who got some important playing time while taking lumps a season ago. They also found a star in running back Kamryn Pettway, and Kerryon Johnson is a nice complementary back when healthy.
Now they inject a gunner like Stidham into the mix, and all of a sudden AU may be a contender to topple the Tide.
Also, even though they lost Montravius Adams and Carl Lawson, the Tigers and coordinator Kevin Steele have a lot of exciting playmakers like Marlon Davidson. This could be an exciting season on the Plains, and that Iron Bowl is shaping up to be a lot of fun.
Georgia
There are still plenty of questions for the Bulldodgs—most notably what is Kirby Smart's ceiling as a head coach, and can Eason live up to his massive potential?
If the answers to those questions are positives, it could be the start of something special in Athens.
UGA has two stud runners in Chubb and Michel, a lot of speedy former top prospects on defense, and Smart recruited as well as anybody in the nation a season ago. If those youngsters can provide quality depth, the Bulldogs may not just win the East; they may pose a threat for the conference title.
The Challengers
LSU
Guice is a centerpiece, but the failure to produce a passing game was the downfall of the Les Miles/Cam Cameron era. While Etling is a serviceable signal-caller, he doesn't look like an answer, either.
Can he be a game manager? If not, can one of the talented newcomers step into Canada's offense and produce enough to balance LSU's attack?
Ed Orgeron was a controversial pick to be the Tigers' head coach, but he has convinced two elite coordinators to come to the Bayou in Canada and defensive guru Dave Aranda. There is a ton of talent on the roster, too. If it can all tick, the Tigers will return to the top tier of the conference.
That may be a year away, though.
Florida
The past two seasons, the only reason the Gators made it to the SEC Championship Game was their nasty, opportunistic, star-studded defense.
They lost eight starters off that unit to the NFL, so that shouldn't bode well for the Gators to three-peat in the East.
But with the division still rebuilding and the way UF has recruited to that side of the ball, there's still hope. Also, the Gators should have more talent at quarterback whether Notre Dame transfer Malik Zaire or redshirt freshman Feleipe Franks wins that job.
It looks like a long shot for the Gators to pose much of a threat on paper, but McElwain has gotten them there the past two years. It would be unwise to bet against them in the East.
Tennessee
Despite the popular idea that the sky is falling on Butch Jones in Knoxville, the Vols are in good shape from a talent standpoint.
Jones will be breaking in a lot of new players with stars like quarterback Joshua Dobbs, running back Alvin Kamara, defensive end Derek Barnett and cornerback Cameron Sutton gone, but there are capable guys behind them.
With six new assistant coaches, UT has a lot of newness on Rocky Top after a disappointing, injury-riddled 9-4 season a year ago. Can the Vols make some noise a year later than expected? A lot of that depends on how everything meshes together, starting with quarterback Quinten Dormady.
Best Rivalry Matchup: The Iron Bowl
There's never any love lost in the most heated, hate-fueled rivalry in college football.
Even when there's a decided advantage for one team, both sides enter that regular-season finale believing they can come away victorious.
Alabama has won three consecutive matchups against Auburn dating back to 2013's famed "Kick Six" at Jordan-Hare Stadium that will go down as one of the greatest college football games of all time. The battle returns to the Plains this year for what should be the best SEC game of the year.
As the Clarion-Ledger's Hugh Kellenberger stated in his SEC preview, "The Iron Bowl is probably going to determine the SEC West champion."
This game has everything you could want if Stidham lives up to top billing. If he does, both the Tide and Tigers will have dynamic rushers, versatile offenses and big, hard-hitting defenses. They even have special teams weapons like AU kicker Daniel Carlson and 'Bama punter JK Scott.
This game should have it all with a winner-take-all appearance in Atlanta as the prize.
A team like LSU could play spoiler on that side, but this is two well-rounded teams that appear to be on a collision course. The chance to make it to the College Football Playoffs may just wind up running through the Loveliest Village on the Plains.
It will have Saban's driving the road-grader.
Coaches on the Hot Seat
Kevin Sumlin
Ever since the end of the Johnny Manziel era in College Station, Texas, the Aggies started the college football seasons with a vengeance only to fade into the fray, fizzling in mediocrity by season's end.
It's why Sumlin got the dreaded vote of confidence from A&M athletic director Scott Woodward earlier this year, according to the Eagle's Robert Cessna.
"I'm very proud of the job Coach Sumlin has done building this program and getting what we're doing. I, like him, am very disappointed in what's happening with these late-season swoons, and we have to figure it out. We have to get it right.
"But I have full confidence that Coach will figure it out and will get it right. And he will continue doing the things that we do well, which is give our kids a great experience, compete at the highest level."
At best, that's worrisome for Sumlin, who must break in a new quarterback and start life without NFL draft top pick defensive end Myles Garrett. There are holes to fill, and Sumlin could be running out of time.
Despite an incredible run at Wisconsin, Bielema hasn't enjoyed the same success at Arkansas. Though the Razorbacks continued their run of bowl games a season ago, it was a bitter season's end that included an embarrassing loss to Missouri and a complete meltdown in a Belk Bowl loss to Virginia Tech.
Now, the temperature is rising on Bielema, who must replace quarterback Brandon Allen and star running back Rawleigh Williams III, who quit football earlier this year.
Plenty of questions abound in Fayetteville, and the fans aren't pleased with seven- and eight-win seasons anymore. He needs to break through.
Butch Jones
Jones' seat isn't steamy, no matter what some national pundits (or disgruntled message-board fans) want to say.
With new athletic director John Currie now at UT, Jones doesn't have the safety blanket of the administration that hired him. Nobody is happy with going 9-4 with losses to South Carolina and Vanderbilt a season ago when the Vols were the division favorite.
But there is enough positivity around Rocky Top considering Jones' rebuild from the dreadful Derek Dooley years, his recruiting victories and getting the Vols back in the SEC East conversation.
Still, a disconnect with the fans thanks to some of his quirky cliches haven't won Jones goodwill.
It would take a monumental collapse for Jones to lose his job this year, but he'd better at least keep treading water or 2018 will be make-or-break.
Best Offense: Alabama
The talent level Saban has approached in Tuscaloosa through his consistent recruiting prowess is enough to make the Crimson Tide favorites again, even after a year where they lost so much to the NFL.
There are plenty of questions with Daboll's taking over play-calling duties for Lane Kiffin after the Tide assistant left to become head coach at Florida Atlantic. But there are also resounding answers in the form of players everybody else in the nation wanted during the recruiting process.
Behind a sturdy, elite offensive line led by sophomore tackle Jonah Williams is dual-threat quarterback Jalen Hurts. He may have been a target of ridicule for his inability to throw downfield, but he was also a fringe Heisman Trophy candidate for much of the season.
And he was a true freshman.
At running back, the Tide have an embarrassment of riches that includes Damien Harris, Bo Scarbrough, Joshua Jacobs and stud freshman Najee Harris. Any of those four players would get playing time on every team in the nation.
Though they lost ArDarius Stewart from the receiving corps, Calvin Ridley is back along with guys like Robert Foster and talented freshman Jerry Jeudy. There's more than enough playmakers to keep doing damage.
The Tide were 15th nationally in scoring offense a year ago, and they should be up there near the top again this year. Teams like Missouri may finish with more yards in 2017, but UA's offense will be more effective in bigger moments.
Best Defense: Alabama
It may seem like a broken record, but Alabama's defense is going to be dominant again this year.
Auburn and LSU are going to have a lot of solid players to compete with the Tide, but when it comes to depth of elite players, Alabama is superior. Yes, UA lost so much talent from a defense that included stars like Jonathan Allen, Eddie Jackson and Reuben Foster (to name just a few).
But they return Fitzpatrick, who is one of the two most complete defensive backs in the nation along with Florida State's Derwin James. They also have a duo of potential top NFL picks in defensive linemen Da'Ron Payne and Da'Shawn Hand.
That's not even mentioning guys like Rashaan Evans and Shaun Dion Hamilton. They've got plenty of swagger back, too.
"We're Bama," Hamilton told AL.com's Matt Zenitz. "We just reload. Everybody is going to embrace the challenge."
Comments like that may make you bristle, but it's true.
The Crimson Tide are a picture of consistency on defense year after year in the Saban era. Even where there are so-called "weaknesses," such as their inability to defend the pass that did them in against Clemson, it still took a generational talent at quarterback in Deshaun Watson to do it.
Alabama is consistently the standard in the SEC, and it looks like it's going to be again on both sides of the ball.
Projected Regular Season Standings
East Division
1. Georgia
2. Tennessee
3. Florida
4. South Carolina
5. Kentucky
6. Missouri
7. Vanderbilt
West Division
1. Alabama
2. Auburn
3. LSU
4. Mississippi State
5. Arkansas
6. Texas A&M
7. Ole Miss
Projected Conference Championship Matchup: Alabama vs. Georgia
All throughout the preseason, pundits across the nation are going to be talking about the teams that can unseat Alabama in the league.
It happens every year, but it rarely comes to fruition.
Auburn stands as good a chance as anybody with Stidham at the helm, and Georgia has enough young talent mixed with returning stars like runners Chubb and Michel to emerge in the SEC East.
But the Crimson Tide are going to win the league again and, unless Eason's production matches his unbelievable potential and arm strength, it won't even be close. The Bulldogs have some intriguing weapons on both sides of the ball, but many of them are unknown.
Even a player of Chubb's ilk must prove he's all the way back from that gruesome knee injury.
Alabama's question marks may be more pronounced than they've been recently, but talent is normally ample makeup for the majority of blemishes. Perhaps the only team in the country with comparable talent to the Tide resides in Columbus, Ohio.
That's why those two teams should be standing in Atlanta, competing for the national title at the end of the year. You may think it's a cliche to pick the Tide year after year, but until they prove they aren't the best, why take the field?
It looks like Saban's year, again, in the SEC.
Winner: Alabama Crimson Tide