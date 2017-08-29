MLB Players Who Can Earn Themselves Huge Paydays Down the Stretch

0 of 8

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The postseason isn't the only thing players will be playing for as the 2017 Major League Baseball season winds down. Some should also have massive paydays in their sights.

The list isn't entirely composed of upcoming free agents. They take up only three slots, with the other five being players who could sign contract extensions with the teams they're already on.

The list is also exclusive for guys who actually have something left to prove. Players like J.D. Martinez, Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas and Wade Davis have strong track records and have been good from day one this season. The stretch run shouldn't make or break their earning power.

That's it for the ground rules. Beginning with the three upcoming free agents, let's get to it.