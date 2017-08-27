FedEx Cup Standings 2017: Latest Rankings After Northern Trust Tournament

Associated Press

Less than 24 hours after Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor had their epic fight in Las Vegas, golfing superstars Jordan Spieth and Dustin Johnson had at each other in the Northern Trust at Glen Oaks Club in Old Westbury, New York.

Johnson got the edge on his rival when he birdied the first extra hole in a playoff Sunday and earned a one-stroke victory over his rival in the first FedEx Cup playoff tournament of the year. That victory allowed Johnson to move into the top spot of the FedEx Cup rankings.

Here's a look at the top 10 headed into next week's Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston. The top 100 players in FedEx Cup points are eligible to compete in that tournament.

Rank, Player, FedEx Points

1. Dustin Johnson; 4,466

2. Jordan Spieth; 3,871

3. Justin Thomas; 3,044

4. Hideki Matsuyama; 2,869

5. Jon Rahm; 2,404

6. Rickie Fowler; 1,996

7. Brooks Koepka; 1,768

8. Daniel Berger; 1,717

9. Charley Hoffman; 1,694

10. Jhonattan Vegas; 1,673

While Johnson, Spieth, Thomas, Matsuyama and the other players in the top 10 will ultimately have the best chance of coming away with the FedEx Cup championship, players like Harold Varner III, David Lingmerth and Bubba Watson took advantage of excellent showings at the Northern Trust to move inside the top 100 after starting the tournament on the outside.

Players who are ranked 100 or better at the conclusion of the Northern Trust gained eligibility for the second round of the FedEx Cup playoffs at the Dell Technologies Championship.

Varner started the tournament ranked 123rd, and that barely qualified him to play at Glen Oaks. However, he climbed 32 spots to No. 91. Lingmerth rose 16 spots from 103 to 87, while Watson had the biggest jump of all.

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The two-time Masters champion started the tournament with a ranking of 113th, but he climbed 41 spots to No. 72.

Watson shot a four-under par 276 for the tournament, and that placed him in a tie for 10th with six other players including Louis Oosthuizen, Robert Streb, Patrick Cantlay, Chez Reavie, Justin Rose and Matt Kuchar.

William McGirt, Patton Kizzire, Cody Gribble, Branden Grace and Michael Kim are the last five players who made it into the top 100, while Scott Stallings, Byeong Hun An, Martin Flores, D.A. Points and Luke Donald are the first five players out.

Here's the latest FedEx Cup rankings, courtesy of PGATour.com.

Johnson fired a four-under par 66 during the final round Sunday, and that allowed him to catch Spieth, who shot a one-under 69. Johnson played a bogey-free round, and the key to his round was a challenging downhill par putt on the 18th hole that allowed him to maintain his position.

The two players went back to the tee at 18 to start their playoff, and Johnson gained an advantage with a massive drive that put him within a short wedge shot of the green. He executed that shot perfectly and was left with a birdie putt of fewer than four feet.

Spieth had a similar putt to the one that Johnson had secured to force the playoff, but he was unable to drop it. Johnson confidently nailed his putt into the center of the hole to gain his fourth victory of the year.

After he secured the triumph, he said he thought his game was on track for the remaining FedEx Cup tournaments. "I feel like I am playing really well right now and my game is on track," he said on the CBS broadcast. "If I can continue to play the way I have been, I should be OK. I have been working hard and it paid off today."