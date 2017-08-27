Giancarlo Stanton Hits 50th Home Run of Season vs. Padres

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Miami Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton continues to punish opposing pitchers, taking San Diego Padres starter Clayton Richard deep in the eighth inning of Sunday's game at Marlins Park.

It's Stanton's 50th home run of the season, making him the first National League player with 50 regular-season home runs since Prince Fielder, then of the Milwaukee Brewers, in 2007. Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis had 53 homers in 2013.

The Marlins celebrated the achievement on Twitter:

Only four other players in MLB history have reached 50 home runs at an earlier point in the season, according to Elias Sports (via ESPN Stats & Info):

MLB.com's Daren Willman showed how the majority of Stanton's homers cleared the left field fence but that he has power to all fields:

Rotoworld's Drew Silva noted the 27-year-old is on pace to finish with 63 home runs, which would tie Sammy Sosa for the sixth-most in a single season. Barry Bonds holds the record after he had 73 homers in 2001.

Stanton told the Sun Sentinel's Dave Hyde he felt Roger Maris' 61 home runs in 1961 was the spiritual record in his mind but that Bonds remains the guy to beat.

"The record is the record," Stanton said. "But, personally, I do [think 61 is the record]. ... You grow up watching [The] Sandlot. You grow up watching those films of Babe Ruth and [Mickey] Mantle and these guys and 61 always been that printed number as a kid."