NFL Preseason Week 3 Roundup: Bears Actually Have Good Dilemma at QB

The Bears might not call it an open competition, but there's been a perception throughout the preseason that quarterbacks Mike Glennon and Mitchell Trubisky are battling. The rookie appeared to outplay the veteran in the first two weeks of the preseason, but both were really strong in Sunday's dress rehearsal against the Titans.

Glennon completed all but two of nine passes for 84 yards on an impressive touchdown drive to open the game and was later money on a pair of deep completions to Cameron Meredith and Kevin White. He took a nine-yard sack, but that was his only major blip in two quarters of work, capped by another scoring drive on a two-minute drill to complete the first half.

But in relief, Trubisky looked polished and cool with 10 completions on 15 attempts for 128 yards and a beautiful deep touchdown pass to undrafted rookie Tanner Gentry—which serves as a reminder that those who benefit from facing second- and/or third-teamers in the second halves of preseason games are also surrounded by players who are less accomplished.

That's been the case with Trubisky, who probably won't win the starting job before Week 1 but is likely to get a shot at some point this fall.

The Bears might not be heavy hitters this season, but it's beginning to look as though they could have one of those "good problems to have" under center.