NFL Preseason Week 3 Roundup: Bears Actually Have Good Dilemma at QB

NFL Preseason Week 3 Roundup: Bears Actually Have Good Dilemma at QBAugust 27, 2017
With September just around the corner, the third and most important week of preseason NFL football is officially in the books.
Six teams played on Sunday to wrap up the week, and in the process we got a few more answers.
With the regular season now looming so close you can reach out and touch it, here are six takeaways stemming from Sunday's matchups between the Chicago Bears and Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Redskins, and San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings.
The Bears Might Be in Better Shape Than You Think at Quarterback
The Bears might not call it an open competition, but there's been a perception throughout the preseason that quarterbacks Mike Glennon and Mitchell Trubisky are battling. The rookie appeared to outplay the veteran in the first two weeks of the preseason, but both were really strong in Sunday's dress rehearsal against the Titans.
Glennon completed all but two of nine passes for 84 yards on an impressive touchdown drive to open the game and was later money on a pair of deep completions to Cameron Meredith and Kevin White. He took a nine-yard sack, but that was his only major blip in two quarters of work, capped by another scoring drive on a two-minute drill to complete the first half.
But in relief, Trubisky looked polished and cool with 10 completions on 15 attempts for 128 yards and a beautiful deep touchdown pass to undrafted rookie Tanner Gentry—which serves as a reminder that those who benefit from facing second- and/or third-teamers in the second halves of preseason games are also surrounded by players who are less accomplished.
That's been the case with Trubisky, who probably won't win the starting job before Week 1 but is likely to get a shot at some point this fall.
The Bears might not be heavy hitters this season, but it's beginning to look as though they could have one of those "good problems to have" under center.
But They'll Have Their Work Cut Out for Them Without Cameron Meredith
When the Bears let top receiver Alshon Jeffery walk in free agency, it was an indication that they believed young wideouts Cameron Meredith and Kevin White could emerge as part of what appears to be a rebuild.
And while White is a bigger name as a former No. 7 overall pick, Meredith has provided a lot more proof that he can get it done as an NFL starter. The 2015 undrafted free agent broke out as a sophomore with 66 catches for 888 yards—including four 100-plus-yard performances—despite starting just 10 games.
But whoever starts at quarterback in Chicago apparently won't have the luxury of being able to throw to Meredith, because Pam Oliver of Fox reported during Sunday's Bears-Titans game that the 24-year-old tore his ACL and is out for the season.
It goes without saying this is a blow. And while the Bears probably aren't going to the playoffs anyway, it could impact those quarterbacks. Glennon and Trubisky faced large challenges to begin with, but now they'll be forced to work without a guy who might have been the team's top receiver in 2017.
Kyle Shanahan's Offense Will Do Damage...Even in San Francisco
Offensive guru Kyle Shanahan took a talented offense in Atlanta and made it unstoppable. His roster in San Francisco doesn't possess as much skill. But at the least, the new 49ers head coach might have enough magic in him to make that offense respectable.
It sure as heck looked that way Sunday night in Minnesota, where the Niners scored a pair of first-half touchdowns against a very strong Vikings first-team defense. Quarterback Brian Hoyer completed all three of his passes for 72 yards on their opening drive, which concluded with a beautifully drawn up 46-yard touchdown pass from Hoyer to Marquise Goodwin.
They followed that up with a 10-play touchdown drive, and Hoyer made a few other nice passes on well-designed plays before the first half concluded. He finished with 12 completions on 17 attempts for 176 yards to go along with those two touchdowns.
As Bleacher Report's Doug Farrar tweeted, it's simply a joy to watch Shanahan-coached offenses, regardless of how much talent those units possess. The 49ers might not be competitive this year, but they will be fun to observe, and it appears they're on the right track.
Rob Kelley Is the Man in the Redskins Backfield
The Redskins didn't get much from their running backs in the first half of the 2017 preseason. Second-year Tulane product Rob Kelley is their most prominent returning back, but he had just 11 yards on 12 carries in the first two weeks. Rookie Samaje Perine has struggled aside from a hot stretch against Green Bay Packers reserves, and Matt Jones, Chris Thompson and Mack Brown haven't done much of anything.
That's why it was important that Kelly shined in Sunday's dress rehearsal against the Bengals. He picked up 57 yards on 10 carries, gaining positive yardage all 10 times he touched the ball.
That might not be enough to hold off Perine for the entire season, but it's safe to say he's going to be the team's go-to back entering the regular season. And considering that the Redskins regular offense has struggled in general this month, that alone provides some comfort.
It also might be helpful for those who have yet to draft their fantasy football teams.
John Ross Will Need Time in Cincinnati
Bengals rookie receiver John Ross was run through the NFL's draft hype machine after setting a new 40-yard dash record at the combine, but the No. 9 overall pick missed the team's entire offseason program and most of training camp and the preseason while recovering from shoulder surgery.
He recovered in time to take part in Cincinnati's all-important third preseason game Sunday against Washington, but his performance confirmed he will need some time to adjust before having a chance to play a major role.
Ross couldn't bring in either of the two passes thrown his way against the Redskins, with his only appearance in the box score coming courtesy of an eight-yard run. He did have a chance on an Andy Dalton deep ball in the first quarter, but Dalton overthrew him.
It looks as though the 21-year-old has plenty of work to do to leapfrog projected No. 2 receiver Tyler Boyd. And don't be surprised if veteran Brandon LaFell also gets more work than Ross early on this season.
Marcus Mariota Is Still Primed to Have a Huge Season in Tennessee
It's hard to find anybody without an ax to grind who believes Marcus Mariota won't have a superb season. The third-year Titans quarterback made steady strides as a sophomore in 2016, and now he has a lot more support in an offense that has matured while also gaining weapons in the offseason.
Still getting acclimated after missing most of said offseason because of a broken leg, Mariota was eased into preseason action with just 11 pass attempts in Tennessee's first two games, but he threw 21 passes in three-plus quarters of action Sunday against the Bears. And while it wasn't a perfect outing—he misfired on several passes that should have been completed and he struggled outside of the pocket—the important thing is the 23-year-old looked healthy and confident.
And while the Titans offense was off its game most of the day, Mariota did finish strong by leading an 11-play, 90-yard drive that culminated in a three-yard touchdown pass to running back Derrick Henry.
He finished with 12 completions on 21 passes for 193 yards, adding 12 more on the ground. Not bad considering he didn't have either of his top two receivers, Eric Decker and Corey Davis.
"It was all right. Not to the level I expect myself to play," Mariota said of his performance following the game, per ESPN.com's Cameron Wolfe. "I got caught up doing too much, I think. I was trying to move around the pocket. Moving too much leads to inaccuracy. Those are things I have to do better, and I will."
That's the ideal mentality, and it's easy to buy. Watch out.