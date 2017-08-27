Giancarlo Stanton's 9 Multi-Home Run Games Are Most Since Joey Bats in 2010

Giancarlo Stanton's 9 Multi-Home Run Games Are Most Since Joey Bats in 2010August 27, 2017
Fact: Giancarlo Stanton had his ninth multi-home run game of the season in the Miami Marlins' 8-6 win over the San Diego Padres on Friday night. His nine multi-home run games are the most in a single season since Jose Bautista had nine such games in 2010.
