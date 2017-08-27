LeBron James Tweets at Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor After TKO in Superfight

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James congratulated both Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor after their fight on Saturday evening.

Mayweather defeated McGregor by a 10th-round technical knockout.

James wasn't the only NBA player to weigh in on the fight, as Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and James' teammate, Kevin Love, reacted to the stoppage:

Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, Oklahoma City Thunder guard and reigning NBA MVP Russell Westbrook and Minnesota Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns also shared their thoughts:

For one night, at least, Mayweather and McGregor were firmly the epicenter of the sporting world.