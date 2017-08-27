LeBron James Tweets at Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor After TKO in Superfight

LeBron James Tweets at Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor After TKO in SuperfightAugust 27, 2017
Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James congratulated both Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor after their fight on Saturday evening.
LeBron James @KingJames
Congrats @FloydMayweather!!! 50-0 is unprecedented!!!! Was a treat and honor to witness history.2017-8-27 17:30:53
LeBron James @KingJames
S/O @TheNotoriousMMA!! Showed you're a champ and monster in your own right as well. Lot of respect!2017-8-27 17:32:42
Mayweather defeated McGregor by a 10th-round technical knockout.
James wasn't the only NBA player to weigh in on the fight, as Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and James' teammate, Kevin Love, reacted to the stoppage:
Jabari Parker @JabariParker
A lotta respect for McGregor. Going into another sport showed how great of an athlete he is. Happy he walked away with a lot of $$$ too.2017-8-27 04:53:20
Jabari Parker @JabariParker
50-0 . The greatest #TMT2017-8-27 04:53:49
Joel Embiid @JoelEmbiid
FLOYD MONEY MAYWEATHER!!!!!! That was super fun2017-8-27 04:53:29
Kevin Love @kevinlove
Man a lot of heart!!! But 50-0....sheesh!! Respect for both of these guys. History.2017-8-27 04:53:06
Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, Oklahoma City Thunder guard and reigning NBA MVP Russell Westbrook and Minnesota Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns also shared their thoughts:
DWade @DwyaneWade
I'm not mad that I stayed up all night to watch this fight. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 @FloydMayweather is definitely TBE!!! @TheNotoriousMMA Much Respect!!2017-8-27 05:08:19
Rudy Gobert @rudygobert27
Hell of a show. Lot of respect to both of them for what they have become. #greatness2017-8-27 05:25:10
Russell Westbrook @russwest44
TBE!!!2017-8-27 04:55:04
Karl-Anthony Towns @KarlTowns
50-0. No slander will be tolerated! #TMT2017-8-27 04:58:22
Karl-Anthony Towns @KarlTowns
But let me say: I have an enormous amount of respect for @TheNotoriousMMA! Amazing fight! No reason to ever have his head down.2017-8-27 05:21:49
For one night, at least, Mayweather and McGregor were firmly the epicenter of the sporting world.