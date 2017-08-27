    LeBron James Tweets at Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor After TKO in Superfight

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistAugust 27, 2017

    LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 26: (L-R) NBA player Lebron James and producer Sean Combs attend the super welterweight boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James congratulated both Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor after their fight on Saturday evening.  

    Mayweather defeated McGregor by a 10th-round technical knockout.

    James wasn't the only NBA player to weigh in on the fight, as Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and James' teammate, Kevin Love, reacted to the stoppage:

    Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, Oklahoma City Thunder guard and reigning NBA MVP Russell Westbrook and Minnesota Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns also shared their thoughts:

    For one night, at least, Mayweather and McGregor were firmly the epicenter of the sporting world.

    Related

      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      TKO! Floyd Stops Conor in 10th to Go 50-0

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Everyone a Winner in Conor vs. Floyd

      Jonathan Snowden
      via Bleacher Report
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      What Went Wrong for Conor?

      Steven Rondina
      via Bleacher Report
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Floyd Gave the People Their Money's Worth

      Lyle Fitzsimmons
      via Bleacher Report