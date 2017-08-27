Ranking Floyd Mayweather's Options for His Next Career Move

0 of 5

Eric Jamison/Associated Press

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vanquished Conor McGregor on Saturday night in the 10th round of a fight that somehow managed to exceed even the loftiest (and some say biased) expectations despite featuring one of the best boxers of all time and a newbie to the sport.

Whatever else you may think of it, the bout was a beautiful spectacle and full of the drama fans demand in a game where you're always one punch from the end.

Mayweather, now 50-0, vowed to retire following the fight, per Lance Pugmire of the Los Angeles Times, comments he doubled down on once the dust settled at the T-Mobile Arena.

But should he? And will he?

Or will the allure of hundreds of millions of dollars draw him back once again?

Let's look at his five best options, including a couple of potential enticing matchups.