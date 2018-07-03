Pistons' Luke Kennard out for Rest of NBA Summer League Due to Knee Injury

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

The Detroit Pistons announced on Tuesday that second-year guard Luke Kennard will miss the remainder of this season's NBA Summer League after suffering a left knee strain in practice on Monday.

During the 2016-17 season, the Pistons ranked 27th in average three-pointers made (7.7) and 28th in three-point percentage (33.0 percent).

Taking that into consideration, Kennard was a perfect choice for Detroit with the 12th overall pick in 2017. He shot 43.8 percent from beyond the arc in his sophomore season with the Duke Blue Devils, and Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman listed him as the best shooter in the 2017 draft class.

In 73 games last season, Kennard averaged 7.6 points and hitting 41.5 of his three-point opportunities.

The Pistons will need Kennard to play a bigger role in the 2018-19 season and the knee injury is a setback in his development. His three-point shooting will be invaluable as well since the Pistons traded Tobias Harris and Avery Bradley last winter. The two players were first and third in made three-pointers before moving to the Los Angeles Clippers.