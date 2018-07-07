Malik Monk Out 6-8 Weeks After Thumb Injury Diagnosed as Fracture

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 8, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 05: Malik Monk #1 of the Charlotte Hornets drives to the basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the game on November 5, 2017 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk is expected to be out of action for six to eight weeks after being diagnosed with a fractured right thumb, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reported Saturday.

Monk got off to a strong start to the 2018 NBA Summer League, scoring 23 points in the opener on Friday night.

Unfortunately for him, he would not be able to build on that success, as he has now received tough news less than 24 hours later.

The Hornets were generally considered to have done well to select Monk with the 11th overall pick in the 2017 draft. Bleacher Report's Adam Fromal gave Charlotte a "B+" grade.

Especially once Nicolas Batum returned from an elbow injury last November, Monk was relegated to a minor role in his rookie season. He averaged 6.7 points and 1.4 assists while shooting 34.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Not only was Monk stuck behind Batum, he also had to battle Jeremy Lamb for playing time. Lamb enjoyed the best season of his NBA career, averaging 12.9 points per game.

But with James Borrego leading a new coaching staff, this was an opportunity for Monk to get a fresh start. That will have to be put on hold as he now finds himself sidelined.

Related

    Kevin Knox Dominates in SL Win

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kevin Knox Dominates in SL Win

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Hornets Sign Rookie Devonte' Graham to Rookie Deal

    Charlotte Hornets logo
    Charlotte Hornets

    Hornets Sign Rookie Devonte' Graham to Rookie Deal

    Swarm and Sting
    via Swarm and Sting

    Batum to Move Back to Small Forward Next Season

    Charlotte Hornets logo
    Charlotte Hornets

    Batum to Move Back to Small Forward Next Season

    Swarm and Sting
    via Swarm and Sting

    Why Hornets' Roster 'clutter' Could Be Bad for Kidd-Gilchrist

    Charlotte Hornets logo
    Charlotte Hornets

    Why Hornets' Roster 'clutter' Could Be Bad for Kidd-Gilchrist

    charlotteobserver
    via charlotteobserver