EPL Table: 2017 Premier League Standings After Sunday's Week 3 Matches

Liverpool dealt Arsenal their second successive defeat after pummelling the Gunners 4-0 at Anfield on Sunday to stay within two points of Premier League leaders Manchester United.

Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge scored one goal each as the Reds' attack ran riot on home soil, keeping the Merseysiders second and undefeated after three matches.

The Gunners weren't the only north Londoners to disappoint on Sunday, either, as Tottenham Hotspur settled for a 1-1 draw at home to Burnley, although Chelsea took a second win in a row after beating Everton 2-0.

Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion always looked destined for a low-scoring affair at the Hawthorns and ended with one goal apiece, provided by Peter Crouch and Jay Rodriguez, respectively.

We provide a recap of Sunday's Premier League action, complete with the latest results from the English top flight and a look towards the latest standings.

Sunday's Premier League Results

West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Stoke City

Chelsea 2-0 Everton

Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Burnley

Premier League Standings (Goal Difference)

1. Manchester United - 9 (+10)

2. Liverpool - 7 (+5)

3. Huddersfield Town - 7 (+4)

4. Manchester City - 7 (+3)

5. WestBromwich Albion - 7 (+2)

6. Chelsea - 6 (+2)

7. Watford - 5 (+2)

8. Southampton - 5 (+1)

9. Tottenham Hotspur - 4 (+1)

10. Burnley - 4 (0)

11. Stoke City - 4 (0)

12. Everton - 4 (-1)

13. Swansea City - 4 (-2)

14. Newcastle United - 3 (0)

15. Leicester City - 3 (-1)

16. Arsenal - 3 (-4)

17. Brighton & Hove Albion - 1 (-4)

18. Bournemouth - 0 (-4)

19. Crystal Palace - 0 (-6)

20. West Ham United - 0 (-8)

Recap

Liverpool's season all of a sudden looks to be back on track after leaving their impression on the rest of the Premier League with a 4-0 drubbing of Arsenal, who were admittedly dismal at the back with a shuffled defence.

Arsene Wenger's Gunners conceded twice to Firmino and Mane in the first half, with Salah and Sturridge embarrassing Arsenal further in the second period, leaving the north Londoners on three points after three games.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp will have undoubtedly been overjoyed to see his attack operating in such fluid motion, but the Guardian's Sachin Nakrani was eager to heap praise on the foundations in Liverpool's midfield:

Even with Alexis Sanchez back in their lineup following his extended break and contract dispute, Arsenal's attack failed to muster much of a threat on Loris Karius in net, as detailed by ESPN FC:

Cesc Fabregas scored a smart outside-of-the-boot finish to put Chelsea ahead against a timid-looking Everton side, and summer signing Alvaro Morata scored for the second home game in a row to round off a 2-0 win.

After giving the west Londoners their second victory of the season and pushing his side up to sixth in the standings, manager Antonio Conte told Sky Sports he's committed to Chelsea amid speculation over his future:

"I'm totally committed to the club. I'm a coach, I'm not a manager. The best of my work is on the pitch, to try to improve my players, to try to improve my team.

"Then when you want to strengthen your squad you have to give your opinion and speak with your club.

"But then the club go to the transfer market and try to solve the situation, try to help us. Sometimes it's possible, sometimes it's not possible. I must be focused on the pitch."

Like the Toffees, Tottenham were lacking inspiration as they conceded a late equaliser to Burnley debutant Chris Wood, sharing the spoils after Dele Alli made the breakthrough for the Wembley hosts on 49 minutes.

After last Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in their Premier League debut at Wembley, another disappointing result followed, and the club's apparent curse at the ground lingers on:

Rodriguez scored his first Premier League goal for West Brom and reacted quickest at the far post to nip in and head home a 61st-minute opener, but Baggies goalkeeper Ben Foster couldn't maintain his clean sheet.

A defensive mix-up saw Foster have his hand in, leading a late leveller to Stoke substitute Crouch, meaning Tony Pulis' West Brom stay fifth after dropping points for the first time this season.