Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor Party at Separate Clubs After Fight

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Floyd Mayweather went to his Girl Collection strip club after his fight against Conor McGregor in Las Vegas on Saturday night, TMZ Sports reported, while Conor McGregor went to the Surrender Nightclub.

"It didn't turn out the way we wanted but we can still party like it did," McGregor said on the mic at the club.

As for Mayweather's party, "Floyd partied inside for two hours, then re-surfaced and dealt with Vegas cops who showed up for crowd control. There were so many people who wanted a piece of Floyd they were spilling into the streets."

Mayweather defeated McGregor by technical knockout in the 10th round of their matchup on Saturday evening. While McGregor didn't hit the mat, the referee stopped the fight after Mayweather stunned and bloodied McGregor with a flurry of punches.

The much-hyped and highly anticipated fight earned Mayweather a guaranteed purse of $100 million and McGregor a guaranteed $30 million, per Dan Rafael of ESPN.com, though he reported that the promotional money from the fight is likely to push Mayweather's earnings past $200 million, while McGregor should exceed $100 million.

So it isn't hard to see why both men were in the mood for a party afterwards.