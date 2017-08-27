Enzo Amore Shows $10K Ticket to Mayweather Fight, Calls McGregor a 'Schmuck'

WWE.com

Before Floyd Mayweather knocked Conor McGregor out in the 10th round of their anticipated prizefight Saturday, WWE's Enzo Amore made sure to antagonize the UFC star a little more.

Amore took to Instagram before the bout to show off his $10,000 ticket to the event and call McGregor a "schmuck":

The WWE star has been sending barbs in McGregor's direction for months. The motivation behind Amore's dislike of McGregor is largely unknown, but it's not hard to see the behind-the-scenes machinations that could be going on here.

McGregor has already shown a willingness to step outside his comfort zone for a big moment. WWE has already had Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania, and there have been longstanding rumors about her eventually stepping inside the squared circle. That goes without mentioning Brock Lensar, who is one of the biggest names in wrestling and MMA.

McGregor taking on Amore—perhaps at Royal Rumble or WrestleMania—would be a great way to get extra eyeballs on the WWE product. It's unclear if Dana White would be willing to allow McGregor to continue exposing himself to potential harm outside UFC, but Amore is positioning himself as a natural foil to McGregor if he were to dabble in pro wrestling.