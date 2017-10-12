    Dennis Smith Jr. Suffers Ankle Injury vs. Atlanta Hawks

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 12, 2017

    Dennis Smith Jr of the Dallas Mavericks poses for a portrait during the 2017 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot on August 11, 2017
    Elsa/Getty Images

    Dallas Mavericks guard Dennis Smith Jr. left Thursday's preseason game against the Atlanta Hawks with a sprained ankle. 

    Smith, 19, had nine points and three assists in 13 minutes before exiting. P.J. Dozier will likely get a majority of the minutes at point guard the rest of the game. 

    Selected ninth overall in June's draft, Smith has already made an impact in his short time in a Mavericks uniform. He was among the most impressive players at the Las Vegas Summer League and entered his rookie season as the clear starter at point guard.

    "I want to solidify that position for the future," Smith said, per Sammy Batten of the Fayetteville Observer. "Everything happens for a reason, and this was my destiny to come to Dallas."

    Smith entered Thursday averaging 11.5 points and 3.0 assists on 40.5 percent shooting. Devin Harris and Yogi Ferrell will likely get minutes in Smith's absence, should it stretch into the regular season. 

