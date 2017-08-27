Julian Suri Wins Made in Denmark 2017, David Horsey Finishes 2nd

Warren Little/Getty Images

Julian Suri won his maiden European Tour title after clinching a four-stroke victory at the 2017 Made in Denmark tournament in Farso on Sunday.

The American finished comfortably clear of runner-up David Horsey, and the European Tour's official Twitter account hailed Suri's clean performance:

A breakthrough star of 2017, Suri took the title from 2016 champion Thomas Pieters, while Horsey had a top-two finish for the second time in the last three Made in Denmark tournaments.

Suri's win raked in a €300,000 (£277,000) prize purse, per the official Challenge Tour website, which is a little less than six times the previous high he's earned from one event.

Sky Sports Golf provided a look at the final leaderboard after Horsey's collapse on the 18th took the pressure off Suri on the last hole:

Horsey had an impressive fourth round for the first 17 holes, posting a bogey on the first before tallying up five birdies. But a triple bogey on the 18th ended any hopes of catching Suri.

The 31-year-old gave an honest account of events in his post-play interview, and a confident outing on Sunday suggested Suri might have the calm to accomplish bigger things following this win:

Horsey held a two-shot lead coming into Sunday's climax but got off to a nightmarish start when he bogeyed the 388-yard first hole, and Suri only needed until the third hole to claim the lead as his own.

That was because he managed three successive birdies between the second and fourth, illustrating a calmness on the final day that running mate Horsey couldn't match.

That was most evident on the 18th, and although the duo came to the last hole separated by just one stroke, Horsey capitulated by first skewing his tee shot into the trees before hitting his drop ball into the water.

Despite jostling with Suri for the lead over the middle portion of the fourth round, Horsey's last-gasp plummet ended in disappointing fashion, but he was humble in praising the Made in Denmark champion:

The English trio of Chris Paisley, Steve Webster and Ben Evans shared third place between them—six shots off Suri—the former of whom made a bright start to Sunday's round before three consecutive bogeys led him to fall out of contention.

Thorbjorn Olesen was the highest-placed Dane in the competition at joint-14th—nine strokes off the winning score—while world No. 65 Martin Kaymer carded a 71 and settled for joint-31st.

Suri will consider this first European Tour win as a building block for future success outside the Challenge Tour, having not required long to acclimate among the new standard of competition.