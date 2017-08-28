Stock Up, Stock Down After Chicago Bears' 3rd Preseason Game

0 of 7

Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

A sense of gloom hangs over the Chicago Bears after Sunday's win, which is the most fitting thing anyone could attribute to an NFL preseason game.

The win doesn't matter—losing several key players to injury before a season begins certainly does.

Wideout Cameron Meredith is the headliner. By now, Bears fans know he went down in Sunday's 19-7 win against the Tennessee Titans. They also know he was far from the only one to suffer a setback, giving fans a sense of deja vu after last year's injury-riddled campaign.

It's not all bad for the Bears upon emerging from the preseason's most important week. Chicago got notable performances in important places and the overall outlook is already miles ahead of last year's miserable performance.

Let's balance the scales a bit by breaking down a stock report as the Bears get ready for a quick turnaround ahead of Thursday.