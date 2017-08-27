Andrea Dovizioso Wins 2017 MotoGP Grand Prix of Britain

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Ducati talisman Andrea Dovizioso roared to victory in the 2017 MotoGP British Grand Prix on Sunday after defending world champion Marc Marquez blew his engine with seven laps remaining.

The official MotoGP Twitter account provided a look at the moment Dovizioso clinched his first-place finish, with Yamaha pair Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi following in second and third, respectively:

Dovizioso moved up to first in the standings and is nine points ahead of Marquez. He ended an eight-year drought at Silverstone, winning his first Moto GP British Grand Prix since 2009.

