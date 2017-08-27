    Andrea Dovizioso Wins 2017 MotoGP Grand Prix of Britain

    Tom SunderlandFeatured ColumnistAugust 27, 2017

    Ducati Team's Italian rider Andrea Dovizioso out in front during the MotoGP race of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone circuit in Northamptonshire, southern England, on August 27, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)
    OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

    Ducati talisman Andrea Dovizioso roared to victory in the 2017 MotoGP British Grand Prix on Sunday after defending world champion Marc Marquez blew his engine with seven laps remaining.

    The official MotoGP Twitter account provided a look at the moment Dovizioso clinched his first-place finish, with Yamaha pair Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi following in second and third, respectively:

    Dovizioso moved up to first in the standings and is nine points ahead of Marquez. He ended an eight-year drought at Silverstone, winning his first Moto GP British Grand Prix since 2009.

              

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

