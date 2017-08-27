Eagles Reportedly Trade Terrence Brooks to Jets for Dexter McDougle

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly traded safety Terrence Brooks to the New York Jets in exchange for cornerback Dexter McDougle, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Schefter noted that the Jets needed a third safety with rookies Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye expected to open the season as starters.

As Rich Cimini of ESPN noted, Rontez Miles—who was set to be that third safety—is dealing with an eye laceration and hasn't been practicing.

While Brooks isn't a splashy addition, he'll bring value to the Jets, per Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com:

It's unlikely he'll see much time at safety barring injury, however, given the progress Adams and Maye have already made.

"They’re doing an outstanding job," defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson said on Wednesday, per Ari Gilberg of the New York Daily News. "Talked about them before, they pick up everything easily. They don’t make a lot of mistakes. And then when they do make mistakes, they correct them. So they’ve been doing an outstanding job for us."

"Just their maturity and ability to learn for me has been the biggest thing," head coach Todd Bowles added of the rookie pair. "How they carry themselves and how they put in the time to study."

For the Eagles, meanwhile, the trade continues their reworking of the cornerback position this offseason. The team drafted Sidney Jones and Rasul Douglas and traded for Ronald Darby earlier this month, though depth has remained an issue at the position, as Adam Caplan of ESPN noted:

Like Brooks in New York, McDougle is unlikely to crack the starting lineup. But he'll add more competition and depth for the Eagles at a position that has been their Achilles heel in recent seasons.