    Dana White 'Happy' with Stoppage in Floyd Mayweather's Win over Conor McGregor

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistAugust 27, 2017

    Referee Robert Byrd, left, gets between Floyd Mayweather Jr., right, and Conor McGregor in a super welterweight boxing match Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Eric Jamison)
    Eric Jamison/Associated Press

    UFC President Dana White said he was fine with Saturday night's controversial stoppage in the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor fight.

    "I was happy with the stoppage," White told Sports Illustrated. "Conor was tired, and I didn't want to see two more rounds of that. This isn't what he does. He came in, he fought Mayweather at his game. Floyd would never step in to the Octagon, and if he did, it would not go five rounds. Conor did it tonight; I'm proud of him, but I didn't want to see two more rounds of that."

    You can see the full interview below:

            

