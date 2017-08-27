Dana White 'Happy' with Stoppage in Floyd Mayweather's Win over Conor McGregor

Eric Jamison/Associated Press

UFC President Dana White said he was fine with Saturday night's controversial stoppage in the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor fight.

"I was happy with the stoppage," White told Sports Illustrated. "Conor was tired, and I didn't want to see two more rounds of that. This isn't what he does. He came in, he fought Mayweather at his game. Floyd would never step in to the Octagon, and if he did, it would not go five rounds. Conor did it tonight; I'm proud of him, but I didn't want to see two more rounds of that."

You can see the full interview below:

