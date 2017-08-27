Dana White Says Floyd Mayweather 'Would Never' Fight Conor McGregor in UFC

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

UFC President Dana White said Floyd Mayweather Jr. "would never" fight Conor McGregor in the UFC after the 40-year-old beat the Irishman in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Mayweather claimed a TKO in the 10th round at the T-Mobile Arena, but White was impressed with McGregor's performance. He said Mayweather would not be prepared to switch disciplines in the way McGregor had.

"Floyd would never step into the Octagon, and if he did it would not go five rounds," he told Sports Illustrated.

"Conor did it tonight. I'm proud of him; I didn't want to see two more rounds."

Despite the defeat, in what was McGregor's first professional boxing bout, his performance impressed many, including BBC sports correspondent Richard Conway:

However, McGregor did at times find his MMA instincts taking over, leading to warnings from the referee, as USA Today's Chamatkar Sandhu noted:

Speaking after the fight, White also said he hoped McGregor did not box again, per Arash Markazi at ESPN:

The UFC president also said the Irishman was "done" after his exploits against Mayweather and that he would now be returning to the UFC after his brief foray into boxing.

"I'm done. We're going to get back to business, UFC. Where Conor can use all of his weapons and all of his tools," he told Sports Illustrated.

Mayweather (50-0) confirmed his intention to retire after the fight, so there is little chance we will see him again. McGregor, meanwhile, can return to what he does best, with his head held high after holding his own against one of the all-time greats.