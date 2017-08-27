Conor McGregor Hints at Nate Diaz Trilogy Fight After Defeat to Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor Hints at Nate Diaz Trilogy Fight After Defeat to Floyd MayweatherAugust 27, 2017
Conor McGregor has hinted a trilogy bout with Nate Diaz could be next for him after losing to Floyd Mayweather Jr. by technical knockout at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday.
McGregor lost on his professional boxing debut when the fight was stopped in the 10th round, but now the 29-year-old appears to be switching his focus back to the UFC and familiar foe Diaz, per MMA reporter Damon Martin:
Damon Martin @DamonMartin
Conor: "I've got a trilogy bout with Nate Diaz sitting there" . Told you that's what's next :) #MayweatherMcGregor2017-8-27 07:15:55
ESPN.com's Brett Okamoto reported how Diaz was in the building when McGregor mentioned the possibility of third fight:
Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN
Conor McGregor mentions the Nate Diaz trilogy possibility right away at presser. Nate was in the building tonight btw.2017-8-27 07:22:28
As if to stoke the fire of this already smouldering rivalry, Diaz was pictured celebrating with Mayweather, following the latter's victory by TKO, per MMAFighting.com:
MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting
Nate Diaz hanging out with #FloydMayweather after Mayweather's bout with #ConorMcGregor. 📸: @allelbows https://t.co/65PMA7eeQy2017-8-27 08:06:47
Diaz would have been well aware the one-year anniversary of his five-round loss to McGregor recently passed. UFC Europe relayed some highlights on Twitter of this classic scrap from UFC 202:
UFC Europe @UFCEurope
#OnThisDay last year: @TheNotoriousMMA avenged his loss to Nate Diaz in a 5 round war! On Saturday night he faces Floyd Mayweather! https://t.co/fvP7jogrE02017-8-20 09:15:02
McGregor evened the score in 2016 but only after Diaz had begun this rivalry with a stunning win by submission at UFC 196. However, Diaz actually talked up McGregor's chances of beating Mayweather, during a recent edition of the Against all Odds with Cousin Sal podcast (h/t Chisanga Malata of the Daily Star).
It made Diaz one of the few to take McGregor seriously ahead of his professional boxing debut, evidence of a healthy, if likely begrudging, respect between the two.
Both fights between McGregor and Diaz have been gruelling, dramatic and bloody, making a third meeting a probable huge draw for the UFC.