Conor McGregor Hints at Nate Diaz Trilogy Fight After Defeat to Floyd Mayweather

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Conor McGregor has hinted a trilogy bout with Nate Diaz could be next for him after losing to Floyd Mayweather Jr. by technical knockout at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday.

McGregor lost on his professional boxing debut when the fight was stopped in the 10th round, but now the 29-year-old appears to be switching his focus back to the UFC and familiar foe Diaz, per MMA reporter Damon Martin:

ESPN.com's Brett Okamoto reported how Diaz was in the building when McGregor mentioned the possibility of third fight:

As if to stoke the fire of this already smouldering rivalry, Diaz was pictured celebrating with Mayweather, following the latter's victory by TKO, per MMAFighting.com:

Diaz would have been well aware the one-year anniversary of his five-round loss to McGregor recently passed. UFC Europe relayed some highlights on Twitter of this classic scrap from UFC 202:

McGregor evened the score in 2016 but only after Diaz had begun this rivalry with a stunning win by submission at UFC 196. However, Diaz actually talked up McGregor's chances of beating Mayweather, during a recent edition of the Against all Odds with Cousin Sal podcast (h/t Chisanga Malata of the Daily Star).

It made Diaz one of the few to take McGregor seriously ahead of his professional boxing debut, evidence of a healthy, if likely begrudging, respect between the two.

Both fights between McGregor and Diaz have been gruelling, dramatic and bloody, making a third meeting a probable huge draw for the UFC.