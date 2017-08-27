Khabib Nurmagomedov Calls out Conor McGregor After Floyd Mayweather TKO Victory

Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

Khabib Nurmagomedov took to Instagram to call out Conor McGregor after the latter lost by technical knockout against Floyd Mayweather Jr. at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday.

McGregor lasted 10 rounds on his professional boxing debut, but Khabib wasted no time reminding the Irishman about the challenges still awaiting him back in the Octagon:

UFC President Dana White has previously said McGregor wants to fight Khabib in the latter's Russian homeland, per Mike Bohn and John Morgan of MMAJunkie.com.

Khabib has an undefeated record in UFC, but not everybody is impressed by his accomplishment. Among them, fellow lightweight contender Tony Ferguson has previously run down Khabib's 24-0 mark, per Damon Martin of Fox Sports:

"I'll take his 24-0 record—it's (expletive) padded dude. Look at some of the legit fights he's had and then look at mine. I'll take my record over his any day. Those doubts could grow now Khabib has been quick to try and set up his own fight with McGregor."

Ferguson is another potential opponent for McGregor after his upcoming fight with Kevin Lee at UFC 216, per Mike Bohn and Ken Hathaway of MMAJunkie.com.

John Locher/Associated Press

Yet despite any doubts held by Ferguson, there is no doubt a fight between McGregor and Khabib would prove a major draw. Not least because of the difference in styles.

Khabib is a fighter defined by his grappling skills. His background in wrestling would make him an intriguing challenge for McGregor, who is defined by his striking skills.