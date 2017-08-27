    Floyd Mayweather Says Conor McGregor Fight Gate Broke the All-Time Record

    Gill ClarkFeatured Columnist IAugust 27, 2017

    LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 26: Referee Robert Byrd stops the fight in round 10 with a TKO of Conor McGregor by Floyd Mayweather Jr. in their super welterweight boxing match on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    Floyd Mayweather says Saturday's fight against Conor McGregor broke the all-time record, after the 40-year-old beat the Irishman in a 10th round TKO in Las Vegas.

    Speaking after the fight, Mayweather says the gate was $80 million, breaking the previous record of $72m, per sports journalist Mike Bohn:

    The previous record was established during Mayweather's 2015 win over Manny Pacquiao, but Saturday's bout should surpass it, per ArashMarkazi at ESPN:

    The fight in Las Vegas, at the T-Mobile Arena, was not a sell out, however, with BBC Sport correspondent Richard Conway noting it was some way short of full capacity:

    The reason for the failure to sell out was largely placed on over-priced tickets, per Los Angeles Times sports reporter Lance Pugmire:

    The actual start of the fight was delayed due to broadcast problems, caused by overwhelming demand, per Chris Graham at the Telegraph.

    Per Graham, people had paid up to $100 to watch a fight that was "expected to be the biggest pay-per-view event in history."

    Mayweather confirmed after his victory that the delay had been due to PPV issues, per Dan Leach at CBS Radio Detroit:

    It was a record-breaking night on many levels for Mayweather, with the American's victory taking him to 50-0, surpassing Rocky Marciano's 49-0 record in the process.

