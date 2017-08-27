Floyd Mayweather Says Conor McGregor Fight Gate Broke the All-Time Record

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather says Saturday's fight against Conor McGregor broke the all-time record, after the 40-year-old beat the Irishman in a 10th round TKO in Las Vegas.

Speaking after the fight, Mayweather says the gate was $80 million, breaking the previous record of $72m, per sports journalist Mike Bohn:

The previous record was established during Mayweather's 2015 win over Manny Pacquiao, but Saturday's bout should surpass it, per ArashMarkazi at ESPN:

The fight in Las Vegas, at the T-Mobile Arena, was not a sell out, however, with BBC Sport correspondent Richard Conway noting it was some way short of full capacity:

The reason for the failure to sell out was largely placed on over-priced tickets, per Los Angeles Times sports reporter Lance Pugmire:

The actual start of the fight was delayed due to broadcast problems, caused by overwhelming demand, per Chris Graham at the Telegraph.

Per Graham, people had paid up to $100 to watch a fight that was "expected to be the biggest pay-per-view event in history."

Mayweather confirmed after his victory that the delay had been due to PPV issues, per Dan Leach at CBS Radio Detroit:

It was a record-breaking night on many levels for Mayweather, with the American's victory taking him to 50-0, surpassing Rocky Marciano's 49-0 record in the process.