Floyd Mayweather Says Conor McGregor Fight Gate Broke the All-Time Record

Floyd Mayweather Says Conor McGregor Fight Gate Broke the All-Time RecordAugust 27, 2017
Floyd Mayweather says Saturday's fight against Conor McGregor broke the all-time record, after the 40-year-old beat the Irishman in a 10th round TKO in Las Vegas.
Speaking after the fight, Mayweather says the gate was $80 million, breaking the previous record of $72m, per sports journalist Mike Bohn:
Mike Bohn @MikeBohnMMA
Floyd Mayweather says the gate for #MayweatherMcGregor was more than $80 million. Breaking previous record of $72 million.2017-8-27 06:27:12
The previous record was established during Mayweather's 2015 win over Manny Pacquiao, but Saturday's bout should surpass it, per ArashMarkazi at ESPN:
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Floyd Mayweather says Mayweather-McGregor will beat Mayweather-Pacquiao record live gate and pay-per-view numbers.2017-8-27 06:30:18
The fight in Las Vegas, at the T-Mobile Arena, was not a sell out, however, with BBC Sport correspondent Richard Conway noting it was some way short of full capacity:
Richard Conway @richard_conway
#MayweatherMcGregor attendance confirmed at 14,623. That's some way short of the arena capacity.2017-8-27 06:11:47
The reason for the failure to sell out was largely placed on over-priced tickets, per Los Angeles Times sports reporter Lance Pugmire:
Lance Pugmire @latimespugmire
Overpriced tix effect: attendance was 14,623. Capacity 20,000 plus2017-8-27 05:57:23
The actual start of the fight was delayed due to broadcast problems, caused by overwhelming demand, per Chris Graham at the Telegraph.
Per Graham, people had paid up to $100 to watch a fight that was "expected to be the biggest pay-per-view event in history."
Mayweather confirmed after his victory that the delay had been due to PPV issues, per Dan Leach at CBS Radio Detroit:
Dan Leach @DanLeach971
#Mayweather just said that the reason there was a delay into ring was PPV being out in Florida and Cali. Guy is on top of everything2017-8-27 06:40:12
It was a record-breaking night on many levels for Mayweather, with the American's victory taking him to 50-0, surpassing Rocky Marciano's 49-0 record in the process.