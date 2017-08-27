Dana White Says He Is 'So Proud Of' Conor McGregor After Floyd Mayweather Fight

John Locher/Associated Press

Dana White, president of the UFC, told reporters he's "so proud" of Conor McGregor after the 29-year-old Irish star of the Octagon lasted 10 rounds against Floyd Mayweather Jr. at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday.

White's comments were relayed on the official UFC Twitter account after McGregor lost by technical knockout on his professional boxing debut when the bout was stopped in the 10th:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.