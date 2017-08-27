Jose Aldo Tweets 'Joy' Emoji After Conor McGregor's TKO Loss to Floyd Mayweather

Eric Jamison/Associated Press

Jose Aldo reacted to Conor McGregor's TKO loss to Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas on Saturday with a "tears of joy" emoji on Twitter.

McGregor famously knocked out the Brazilian in just 13 seconds at UFC 194 in December 2015 to secure the featherweight title. With it, the Irishman also claimed the fastest ever knockout in a UFC title fight.

However, Aldo could not resist taking to social media after McGregor was defeated in the 10th round at the T-Mobile Arena. He clearly enjoyed the result:

McGregor lasted until the 10th round of the scheduled 12-round super welterweight fight before being stopped. Mayweather sealed the 50th win of his professional career, overtaking Rocky Marciano's 49-0 mark in the process.

The fight was not the mismatch many had predicted. McGregor acquitted himself well in his first professional boxing outing, and BBC Sport correspondent Richard Conway felt it was a respectable showing:

Former two-time heavyweight world champion George Foreman also suggested McGregor held his own before Mayweather ultimately showed his class:

Aldo's tweet came in for criticism from Bellator MMA featherweight world champion Patricio Freire, who made his feelings quite plain:

Speaking after the bout McGregor said he had enjoyed his first foray into professional boxing and the experience was far different to MMA, per MMAFighting.com:

Per Bryan Armen Graham at the Guardian Mayweather confirmed his retirement after the bout, finishing with a record of 50-0, while McGregor has yet to announce what he plans to do next.