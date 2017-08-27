Conor McGregor Says He Made Floyd Mayweather Fight Like a 'Mexican' in TKO Loss

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Conor McGregor took pride in his ability to turn Floyd Mayweather Jr. into a more aggressive fighter Saturday night before Money sent him packing via 10th-round TKO.

"I turned him into a Mexican tonight; he fought like a Mexican," McGregor said, according to FS1's Jason McIntyre.

MMA Fighting's Ariel Helwani said the remark was "100 [percent] a compliment" and not meant to be insulting.

More of McGregor's post-fight comments can be viewed below, courtesy of Showtime Boxing on Twitter:

While Mayweather has become renowned as more of a tactical counterpuncher who picks his spots and defends with brilliance, he was uncharacteristically aggressive in the second half of Saturday's clash.

According to the CompuBox breakdown (via ESPN.com's Arash Markazi), Mayweather landed 70 more punches than McGregor (130-60) in Rounds 6-10 after the UFC lightweight champion posted a 51-40 edge through the first five rounds.

Mayweather, who pressed hard against a gassed McGregor beginning in Round 6, also recorded a huge edge in the power department and posted a 58-25 percent edge in power punching.

McGregor certainly did an admirable job of keeping Mayweather on his heels in the early going, but Money's ability to adjust on the fly and combat Notorious' early flurries allowed him to take control and never look back.