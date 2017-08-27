Floyd Mayweather Reiterates Fight vs. Conor McGregor Was Last of His Career

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

After improving his record to 50-0 with a technical knockout win over Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather Jr. is finally ready to call it quits.

"This was my last fight, ladies and gentlemen," Mayweather told the crowd after the match, per Showtime:

The 40-year-old boxer came out of retirement to face McGregor, and he came through by ending the match in the 10th round.

Mayweather initially retired in 2015 after beating Andre Berto, the 49th win of his career to match Rocky Marciano for the most wins with an undefeated record.

However, the lure of facing the UFC star is what helped bring him back.

"If I do fight, it’s only against Conor McGregor...not against nobody else," Mayweather said in 2016, per Fox Sports. "Because this matchup is so intriguing."

He officially came out of retirement in May and agreed to the August bout, which saw him put his mark on history, per Bleacher Report:

With his perfect record still intact and a major payday coming his way from the revenue of this bout, it makes sense for the 40-year-old to finally end his career.

Although people might call for a rematch after an entertaining bout against McGregor, he doesn't appear willing to entertain that offer.