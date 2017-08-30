Let's Look at the Bright Side for NBA Offseason's Biggest Losers

0 of 5

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

For a few of the offseason's most disappointing teams, the 2017-18 NBA campaign can't come soon enough.

Not necessarily because hopes are high, everyone's healthy and the entire franchise is itching to get on with its teardown or championship chase (as the case may be), but because at least on-court competition will divert attention away from shaky summers.

Because expectations are relative, offseason losers come in all shapes and sizes. You'll see lottery teams, fringe playoff squads and 60-win juggernauts here. And though they earn placement on this list for botching free agency, the trade market, the draft or all three, the one commonality is this: Each of these teams has hope.

That hope will be relative, too—specific to each organization and its goals. For some, optimism means still having a shot at the conference finals, despite a blown summer. For others, the silver lining lies in a single young talent, or even the painful but necessary embrace of a rebuilding plan.

For these teams, it's not all bad.