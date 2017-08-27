Floyd Mayweather Enters Conor McGregor Fight Wearing Ski Mask

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Suffice it to say Floyd Mayweather Jr. is going out of the boxing ring the way he came in: a villain.

Mayweather came out for his fight Saturday night in Las Vegas against Conor McGregor donning a ski mask, adding a little showmanship to his final fight:

McGregor, who had been the more boisterous one in the lead-up to the fight, chose a more subdued entrance.

Given all the pageantry involved with the promotion of this bout, it's only fitting Mayweather capped it off—and his career—with a not-so-subtle inference that he's "robbed" the fans all the way to the bank.