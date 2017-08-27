Mayweather vs. McGregor Winner: Reaction, Purse Payout and More

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather Jr. improved to a perfect 50-0 Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas when he defeated UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor via 10th-round TKO in one of the most anticipated combat sports events in history.

Mayweather took home $100 million guaranteed, while McGregor earned $30 million up front, according to the terms of the purse split that were first disclosed by MMA Fighting's Marc Raimondi. Both fighters stand to make far more than those initial amounts, though, since gate revenue and pay-per-view buys have yet to be tabulated.

Although it was difficult to envision the titanic clash living up to the hype, Mayweather and McGregor gave fans all they could have hoped for in a 10-round thriller that brought the best out of both fighters.

Notorious was at his best over the bout's first three rounds, when he operated as the clear aggressor and lobbed some heavy punches Mayweather's way.

That strategy turned heads and instantly boosted the UFC fighter's credibility within a matter of minutes, and it earned him some glowing reviews by match's end:

In fact, Mayweather himself came away impressed by McGregor's ability to hang tough and shake things up tactically, as the UFC noted on Twitter:

But ultimately, it was Mayweather's fight to lose.

After taking a patient approach through the first three rounds, Mayweather started stepping up to McGregor and turned the tables as he began to unleash powerful combinations that progressively tired the Irishman.

Mayweather officially turned the tide in Round 6, and he didn't let up as McGregor started to show clear signs of exhaustion until referee Robert Byrd stepped in and called things.

According to Yahoo Sports' Chris Mannix, the difference in endurance proved key:

"Our game plan was to go straight ahead," Mayweather said, according to ESPN.com's Arash Markazi. "I said numerous times that I wouldn't back down and that's what I did."

Now at the half-century mark in the win column, Mayweather finally appears ready to ride off into the sunset and hang up his gloves for good.

"This was my last fight tonight, ladies and gentleman," he told Showtime, according to MMA Fighting's Ariel Helwani.

McGregor, meanwhile, appears primed for a return to UFC after he told Showtime's Jim Gray (h/t Helwani) he would assuredly be back with the company following Saturday's defeat.

But if his showing Saturday night was any indication, McGregor proved he'll be able to hold his own in the ring if he decides to test the boxing waters one more time.