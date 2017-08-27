Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Reportedly Most Bet on Fight Ever

John Locher/Associated Press

Saturday's bout between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor was always highly anticipated, but the gambling in Las Vegas has apparently reached record levels.

According to RJ Bell of the Associated Press, the boxing match is the "biggest bet fight ever."

Bell also noted that with a lot of late money going on underdog McGregor, a win for the Irishman would equal the biggest loss for bookies on a single event.

Mayweather, coming into the bout with a 49-0 professional record, is the heavy favorite at minus-350, per OddsShark. This means a $350 bet would net you only $100 for a win.

However, there is a much bigger payoff for a McGregor upset with his odds ending up at plus-265, giving bettors $265 for a $100 bet. This is much lower than it started—nearly 10-1 when the match was first announced.

Still, big money going toward the UFC star could create a huge liability for the casinos in Las Vegas.

According to Darren Rovell of ESPN, there was about $70 million bet in Vegas for the 2015 bout between Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. With more cash on the line and a bigger underdog, it could cause problems for the house.

Considering this doesn't even include illegal gambling, things could get interesting Saturday night.