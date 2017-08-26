    Joe Flacco Will Be Ready for Week 1 vs. Bengals, John Harbaugh Says

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 26, 2017

    Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco speaks at a news conference following an NFL football training camp practice in Owings Mills, Md., Friday, July 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
    Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

    Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh said quarterback Joe Flacco will be ready for their Week 1 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

    "He will be back for the Bengals (Week 1) game. I promise you that," Harbaugh said after Saturday's 13-9 win over the Buffalo Bills, per the team's official Twitter account.

    Flacco, 32, has missed the last four weeks with a back injury. Offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg was previously vague when asked by reporters about a timetable for Flacco's return.

    "I think I know, and I think Joe thinks he knows, when this will happen. So that way, I think I know. So, we think we know," Mornhinweg said. "Look, if it’s before that—probably not much before, but a little bit before or after—we’ll adjust the plan. As long as he’s back with a reasonable amount of time to prepare, I think we’re going to be just fine."

    Flacco has played in all 16 games in eight of his nine NFL seasons. He missed six games in 2015 after suffering a torn ACL and MCL.

    The Ravens have used Ryan Mallett as their starter in Flacco's absence. 

       

