US Open Tennis 2017 Draw: Breaking Down TV Schedule and Brackets

The 2017 U.S. Open is just getting ramped up, and already the field is missing some of tennis' biggest stars.

Stan Wawrinka, who won the men's singles title last year in New York City, is out with an injury. So is Novak Djokovic, whom he beat in the 2016 final.

Not to mention Andy Murray, the No. 2 ranked player in the ATP right now. The same goes for Kei Nishikori (No. 10) and Milos Raonic (No. 11).

Let's not forget about Serena Williams, the best American player on either tour. She will be staying home to tend to her pregnancy.

That all doesn't mean this year's tournament will be entirely devoid of top talent. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are going strong. They've met 12 times in Grand Slams but never at the U.S. Open.

The women's side will feature Garbine Muguruza, the newest Wimbledon champion, and Jelena Ostapenko, this year's winner at the French Open, along with Angelique Kerber, who is aiming to defend her U.S. Open title.

The entire event will be featured across ESPN's networks. That includes streaming, which you can do through WatchESPN.

2017 U.S. Open TV Schedule

August 28 (1st Round)

11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET, ESPN3

1 p.m.-6 p.m. ET, ESPN

6 p.m.-11 p.m. ET, ESPN2

August 29 (1st Round)

11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET, ESPN3

1 p.m.-7 p.m. ET, ESPN

7 p.m.-11 p.m. ET, ESPN

August 30 (2nd Round)

11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET, ESPN3

1 p.m.-7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

7 p.m-11 p.m. ET, ESPN

August 31 (2nd Round)

11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET, ESPN3

1 p.m.-7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

7 p.m.-11 p.m. ET, ESPN

September 1 (3rd Round)

11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET, ESPN3

1 p.m.-6 p.m. ET, ESPN

6 p.m.-11 p.m. ET, ESPN2

September 2 (3rd Round)

11 a.m.-7 p.m. ET, ESPN

7 p.m.-11 p.m. ET, ESPN2

September 3 (Round of 16)

11 a.m.-7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

7 p.m.-11 p.m. ET, ESPN

September 4 (Round of 16)

11 a.m.-11 p.m. ET, ESPN2

September 5 (Quarterfinals)

12 p.m.-6 p.m. ET, ESPN

7 p.m.-11 p.m. ET, ESPN

September 6 (Quarterfinals)

12 p.m.-6 p.m. ET, ESPN

7 p.m.-11 p.m. ET, ESPN

September 7 (Women's Semifinals)

7 p.m.-11 p.m., ESPN

September 8

Men's Doubles Final, 12 p.m.-2 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Men's Semifinals, 4 p.m.-11 p.m. ET, ESPN

September 9

Mixed Doubles Final, 12 p.m.-2 p.m. ET, ESPN3

Women's Final, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. ET, ESPN

September 10

Women's Doubles Final, 1 p.m.—3 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Men's Final, 4 p.m.—7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Here's what the draw for seeded players looks like, as found on USOpen.org.

U.S. Open Seeded Players Draw

Men's Singles

No. 1 Rafael Nadal vs. Dusan Lajovic

No. 26 Richard Gasquet vs. Leonardo Mayer

No. 22 Fabio Fognini vs. Stefano Travaglia

No. 15 Tomas Berdych vs. Ryan Harrison

No. 9 David Goffin vs. Julien Benneteau

No. 18 Gael Monfils vs. Jeremy Chardy

No. 27 Pablo Cuevas vs. Damir Dzumhur

No. 7 Grigor Dimitrov vs. Vaclav Safranek

No. 3 Roger Federer vs. Frances Tiafoe

No. 31 Feliciano Lopez vs. Andrey Kuznetsov

No. 14 Nick Kyrgios vs. John Millman

No. 24 Juan Martin del Potro vs. Henri Laaksonen

No. 30 Adrian Mannarino vs. Ricardas Berankis

No. 6 Dominic Thiem vs. Alex De Minaur

No. 17 Sam Querrey vs. Gilles Simon

No. 25 Karen Khachanov vs. Lu Yen-hsun

No. 23 Mischa Zverev vs. Thai-Son Kwiatkowski

No. 10 John Isner vs. Pierre-Hugues Herbert

No. 13 Jack Sock vs. Jordan Thompson

No. 19 Gilles Muller vs. Bernard Tomic

No. 28 Kevin Anderson vs. J.C. Aragone

No. 4 Alexander Zverev vs. Darian King

No. 8 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga vs. Marius Copil

No. 32 Robin Haase vs. Kyle Edmund

No. 20 Alberto Ramos-Vinolas vs. Denis Istomin

No. 12 Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Evan King

No. 16 Lucas Pouille vs. Rubem Bemelmans

No. 21 David Ferrer vs. Mikhail Kukushkin

No. 29 Diego Schwartzman vs. Carlos Berlocq

No. 5 Marin Cilic vs. Tennys Sandgren

Women's Singles

No. 1 Karolina Pliskova vs. Magda Linette

No. 27 Zhang Shuai vs. Sabine Lisicki

No. 23 Barbora Strycova vs. Misaki Doi

No. 14 Kristina Mladenovic vs. Monica Niculescu

No. 10 Agnieszka Radwanska vs. Petra Martic

No. 20 Coco Vandeweghe vs. Alison Riske

No. 26 Anett Kontaveit vs. Lucie Safarova

No. 8 Svetlana Kuznetsova vs. Marketa Vondrousova

No. 4 Elina Svitolina vs. Katerina Siniakova

No. 25 Daria Gavrilova vs. Allie Kiick

No. 17 Elena Visnina vs. Anna Blinkova

No. 15 Madison Keys vs. Elise Mertens

No. 12 Jelena Ostapenko vs. Lara Arruabarrena

No. 19 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Christina McHale

No. 28 Lesia Tsurenko vs. Yanina Wickmayer

No. 6 Angelique Kerber vs. Naomi Osaka

No. 5 Caroine Wozniacki vs. Mihaela Buzarnescu

No. 29 Mirjana Lucic-Baroni vs. Monica Puig

No. 24 Kiki Bertens vs. Maria Sakkari

No. 9 Venus Williams vs. Viktoria Kuzmova

No. 13 Petra Kvitova vs. Jelena Jankovic

No. 18 Caroline Garcia vs. Tereza Martincova

No. 31 Magdalena Rybarikova vs. Camila Giorgi

No. 3 Garbine Muguruza vs. Varvara Lepchenko

No. 7 Johanna Konta vs. Aleksandra Krunic

No. 30 Julia Gorges vs. Annika Beck

No. 21 Ana Konjuh vs. Ashleigh Barty

No. 11 Dominika Cibulkova vs. Jana Cepelova

No. 16 Anastasija Sevastova vs. Carina Witthoft

No. 32 Lauren Davis vs. Sofia Kenin

No. 2 Simona Halep vs. Maria Sharapova

The following odds for the top men's and women's players came courtesy of Oddsshark.

U.S. Open Odds

Women's Draw

Garbine Muguruza, +600

Karolina Pliskova, +700

Johanna Konta, +800

Maria Sharapova, +900

Simona Halep, +900

Elina Svitolina, +1000

Angelique Kerber, +1200

Men's Draw

Roger Federer, +125

Rafael Nadal, +260

Alexander Zverev, +700

Nick Kyrgios, +1400

Marin Cilic, +1600

Grigor Dimitrov, +1600

Dominic Thiem, +2500

Federer returns to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in search of his sixth U.S. Open championship, which would be an Open-era record. He's currently tied with Jimmy Connors and Pete Sampras at five.

Hopefully for tennis fans, he'll have to go through Nadal, who's sitting on a pair of Tiffany-made trophies himself. Neither of them made it to the quarterfinals at last year's tournament. Nadal lost in the fourth round to Lucas Pouille. Federer sat out to fully recover from a previous knee injury.

Add in Murray's loss to Nishikori in the quarterfinals, and the 2016 U.S. Open became the first Grand Slam event since the 2004 French Open not to feature even one of Federer, Nadal or Murray in the semis. This time around, it'll be Murray taking time off to heal his hip.

With Wawrinka (knee surgery) and Djokovic (elbow) both sidelined by injury, the fans in New York City are guaranteed to see their third different men's champion in the last three years.

Federer or Nadal could extend that run. So could any of the top young players on tour, from the 20-year-old Alexander Zverev and the 22-year-old Nick Kyrgios to the 23-year-old Dominic Thiem. None of those three have so much sniffed the quarterfinals in the Big Apple. Nor has 26-year-old Grigor Dimitrov.

Anyone of that group could turn out to be a roadblock between the first Federal-Nadal clash in the U.S. Open. Marin Cilic, who beat Federer in 2014 en route to that year's final Grand Slam title, is also primed to play spoiler.

Without Williams, the current Open-era record-holder with six such pieces of hardware, the women's side will feature four past champions: Venus Williams, Maria Sharapova, Svetlana Kuznetsova and Kerber, last year's winner. Kerber took down Karolina Pliskov, second favorite among women at the 2017 U.S. Open according to the oddsmakers, to capture her second Grand Slam title of 2016.

Kerber hasn't had nearly that sort of success at the WTA's majors this year. She has yet to crack the quarterfinals in a 2017 Grand Slam event, including a round-of-16 defeat at Wimbledon to Muguruza. The 6' Spaniard went on to win the women's singles title at the All England Club and now stands as the odds-on favorite among women in Flushing Meadows.