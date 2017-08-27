US Open Tennis 2017 Draw: Breaking Down TV Schedule and Brackets

US Open Tennis 2017 Draw: Breaking Down TV Schedule and BracketsAugust 27, 2017
The 2017 U.S. Open is just getting ramped up, and already the field is missing some of tennis' biggest stars.
Stan Wawrinka, who won the men's singles title last year in New York City, is out with an injury. So is Novak Djokovic, whom he beat in the 2016 final.
Not to mention Andy Murray, the No. 2 ranked player in the ATP right now. The same goes for Kei Nishikori (No. 10) and Milos Raonic (No. 11).
Let's not forget about Serena Williams, the best American player on either tour. She will be staying home to tend to her pregnancy.
That all doesn't mean this year's tournament will be entirely devoid of top talent. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are going strong. They've met 12 times in Grand Slams but never at the U.S. Open.
The women's side will feature Garbine Muguruza, the newest Wimbledon champion, and Jelena Ostapenko, this year's winner at the French Open, along with Angelique Kerber, who is aiming to defend her U.S. Open title.
The entire event will be featured across ESPN's networks. That includes streaming, which you can do through WatchESPN.
2017 U.S. Open TV Schedule
August 28 (1st Round)
- 11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET, ESPN3
- 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ET, ESPN
- 6 p.m.-11 p.m. ET, ESPN2
August 29 (1st Round)
- 11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET, ESPN3
- 1 p.m.-7 p.m. ET, ESPN
- 7 p.m.-11 p.m. ET, ESPN
August 30 (2nd Round)
- 11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET, ESPN3
- 1 p.m.-7 p.m. ET, ESPN2
- 7 p.m-11 p.m. ET, ESPN
August 31 (2nd Round)
- 11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET, ESPN3
- 1 p.m.-7 p.m. ET, ESPN2
- 7 p.m.-11 p.m. ET, ESPN
September 1 (3rd Round)
- 11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET, ESPN3
- 1 p.m.-6 p.m. ET, ESPN
- 6 p.m.-11 p.m. ET, ESPN2
September 2 (3rd Round)
- 11 a.m.-7 p.m. ET, ESPN
- 7 p.m.-11 p.m. ET, ESPN2
September 3 (Round of 16)
- 11 a.m.-7 p.m. ET, ESPN2
- 7 p.m.-11 p.m. ET, ESPN
September 4 (Round of 16)
- 11 a.m.-11 p.m. ET, ESPN2
September 5 (Quarterfinals)
- 12 p.m.-6 p.m. ET, ESPN
- 7 p.m.-11 p.m. ET, ESPN
September 6 (Quarterfinals)
- 12 p.m.-6 p.m. ET, ESPN
- 7 p.m.-11 p.m. ET, ESPN
September 7 (Women's Semifinals)
- 7 p.m.-11 p.m., ESPN
September 8
- Men's Doubles Final, 12 p.m.-2 p.m. ET, ESPN2
- Men's Semifinals, 4 p.m.-11 p.m. ET, ESPN
September 9
- Mixed Doubles Final, 12 p.m.-2 p.m. ET, ESPN3
- Women's Final, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. ET, ESPN
September 10
- Women's Doubles Final, 1 p.m.—3 p.m. ET, ESPN2
- Men's Final, 4 p.m.—7 p.m. ET, ESPN
Here's what the draw for seeded players looks like, as found on USOpen.org.
U.S. Open Seeded Players Draw
Men's Singles
- No. 1 Rafael Nadal vs. Dusan Lajovic
- No. 26 Richard Gasquet vs. Leonardo Mayer
- No. 22 Fabio Fognini vs. Stefano Travaglia
- No. 15 Tomas Berdych vs. Ryan Harrison
- No. 9 David Goffin vs. Julien Benneteau
- No. 18 Gael Monfils vs. Jeremy Chardy
- No. 27 Pablo Cuevas vs. Damir Dzumhur
- No. 7 Grigor Dimitrov vs. Vaclav Safranek
- No. 3 Roger Federer vs. Frances Tiafoe
- No. 31 Feliciano Lopez vs. Andrey Kuznetsov
- No. 14 Nick Kyrgios vs. John Millman
- No. 24 Juan Martin del Potro vs. Henri Laaksonen
- No. 30 Adrian Mannarino vs. Ricardas Berankis
- No. 6 Dominic Thiem vs. Alex De Minaur
- No. 17 Sam Querrey vs. Gilles Simon
- No. 25 Karen Khachanov vs. Lu Yen-hsun
- No. 23 Mischa Zverev vs. Thai-Son Kwiatkowski
- No. 10 John Isner vs. Pierre-Hugues Herbert
- No. 13 Jack Sock vs. Jordan Thompson
- No. 19 Gilles Muller vs. Bernard Tomic
- No. 28 Kevin Anderson vs. J.C. Aragone
- No. 4 Alexander Zverev vs. Darian King
- No. 8 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga vs. Marius Copil
- No. 32 Robin Haase vs. Kyle Edmund
- No. 20 Alberto Ramos-Vinolas vs. Denis Istomin
- No. 12 Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Evan King
- No. 16 Lucas Pouille vs. Rubem Bemelmans
- No. 21 David Ferrer vs. Mikhail Kukushkin
- No. 29 Diego Schwartzman vs. Carlos Berlocq
- No. 5 Marin Cilic vs. Tennys Sandgren
Women's Singles
- No. 1 Karolina Pliskova vs. Magda Linette
- No. 27 Zhang Shuai vs. Sabine Lisicki
- No. 23 Barbora Strycova vs. Misaki Doi
- No. 14 Kristina Mladenovic vs. Monica Niculescu
- No. 10 Agnieszka Radwanska vs. Petra Martic
- No. 20 Coco Vandeweghe vs. Alison Riske
- No. 26 Anett Kontaveit vs. Lucie Safarova
- No. 8 Svetlana Kuznetsova vs. Marketa Vondrousova
- No. 4 Elina Svitolina vs. Katerina Siniakova
- No. 25 Daria Gavrilova vs. Allie Kiick
- No. 17 Elena Visnina vs. Anna Blinkova
- No. 15 Madison Keys vs. Elise Mertens
- No. 12 Jelena Ostapenko vs. Lara Arruabarrena
- No. 19 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs. Christina McHale
- No. 28 Lesia Tsurenko vs. Yanina Wickmayer
- No. 6 Angelique Kerber vs. Naomi Osaka
- No. 5 Caroine Wozniacki vs. Mihaela Buzarnescu
- No. 29 Mirjana Lucic-Baroni vs. Monica Puig
- No. 24 Kiki Bertens vs. Maria Sakkari
- No. 9 Venus Williams vs. Viktoria Kuzmova
- No. 13 Petra Kvitova vs. Jelena Jankovic
- No. 18 Caroline Garcia vs. Tereza Martincova
- No. 31 Magdalena Rybarikova vs. Camila Giorgi
- No. 3 Garbine Muguruza vs. Varvara Lepchenko
- No. 7 Johanna Konta vs. Aleksandra Krunic
- No. 30 Julia Gorges vs. Annika Beck
- No. 21 Ana Konjuh vs. Ashleigh Barty
- No. 11 Dominika Cibulkova vs. Jana Cepelova
- No. 16 Anastasija Sevastova vs. Carina Witthoft
- No. 32 Lauren Davis vs. Sofia Kenin
- No. 2 Simona Halep vs. Maria Sharapova
The following odds for the top men's and women's players came courtesy of Oddsshark.
U.S. Open Odds
Women's Draw
- Garbine Muguruza, +600
- Karolina Pliskova, +700
- Johanna Konta, +800
- Maria Sharapova, +900
- Simona Halep, +900
- Elina Svitolina, +1000
- Angelique Kerber, +1200
Men's Draw
- Roger Federer, +125
- Rafael Nadal, +260
- Alexander Zverev, +700
- Nick Kyrgios, +1400
- Marin Cilic, +1600
- Grigor Dimitrov, +1600
- Dominic Thiem, +2500
Federer returns to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in search of his sixth U.S. Open championship, which would be an Open-era record. He's currently tied with Jimmy Connors and Pete Sampras at five.
Hopefully for tennis fans, he'll have to go through Nadal, who's sitting on a pair of Tiffany-made trophies himself. Neither of them made it to the quarterfinals at last year's tournament. Nadal lost in the fourth round to Lucas Pouille. Federer sat out to fully recover from a previous knee injury.
Add in Murray's loss to Nishikori in the quarterfinals, and the 2016 U.S. Open became the first Grand Slam event since the 2004 French Open not to feature even one of Federer, Nadal or Murray in the semis. This time around, it'll be Murray taking time off to heal his hip.
With Wawrinka (knee surgery) and Djokovic (elbow) both sidelined by injury, the fans in New York City are guaranteed to see their third different men's champion in the last three years.
Federer or Nadal could extend that run. So could any of the top young players on tour, from the 20-year-old Alexander Zverev and the 22-year-old Nick Kyrgios to the 23-year-old Dominic Thiem. None of those three have so much sniffed the quarterfinals in the Big Apple. Nor has 26-year-old Grigor Dimitrov.
Anyone of that group could turn out to be a roadblock between the first Federal-Nadal clash in the U.S. Open. Marin Cilic, who beat Federer in 2014 en route to that year's final Grand Slam title, is also primed to play spoiler.
Without Williams, the current Open-era record-holder with six such pieces of hardware, the women's side will feature four past champions: Venus Williams, Maria Sharapova, Svetlana Kuznetsova and Kerber, last year's winner. Kerber took down Karolina Pliskov, second favorite among women at the 2017 U.S. Open according to the oddsmakers, to capture her second Grand Slam title of 2016.
Kerber hasn't had nearly that sort of success at the WTA's majors this year. She has yet to crack the quarterfinals in a 2017 Grand Slam event, including a round-of-16 defeat at Wimbledon to Muguruza. The 6' Spaniard went on to win the women's singles title at the All England Club and now stands as the odds-on favorite among women in Flushing Meadows.