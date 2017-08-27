Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor: Scorecard Results and Purse Payout

Eric Jamison/Associated Press

Floyd Mayweather may have started slowly, but he was not about to let Conor McGregor walk into Las Vegas, Nevada, and beat him to the punch. Mayweather used his guile, experience and boxing ability to take advantage of the MMA fighter and stop him in the 10th round at the T-Mobile Arena Saturday night.

Mayweather started to take charge in the fourth round. He had not done much in the first three rounds, and he was behind after starting slowly. However, McGregor could not build on that advantage and seemed to tire as the rounds went by, and Mayweather was able to take advantage by increasing his punch volume.

Mayweather improved his record to 50-0 with the win, and that allowed him to surpass the legendary heavyweight Rocky Marciano, who finished his career with a 49-0 record.

In the end, the fight was over with a barrage of punches to the face from the American, leaving McGregor bloodied. McGregor seemed like he was one or two punches away from going through the ropes when the fight was stopped.

The Irishman did a good job of keeping Mayweather at bay early in the fight. His size seemed to bother the unbeaten boxer, and he did not unleash his jab or any of his straight rights because McGregor was able to block those punches.

The UFC star was not landing power punches, but he did land crisp shots in the early rounds that seemed to bother McGregor. The best punch McGregor threw was a first-round uppercut that landed on Money's chin.

The judges had given the scoring advantage to Mayweather through nine rounds. Mayweather had leads of 89-81, 89-82 and 87-83 prior to the 10th round. The momentum was clearly in the American's favor as they went to the late rounds, and that's when Mayweather was able to stop his opponent.

After the fight was over, the two bitter combatants embraced and showed respect for each other. Mayweather also said that this bout was his last fight, and that he would retire from the ring with his undefeated record.

"He's a lot better than I thought he was. He used different angles. He was a tough competitor, but I was the better man tonight," Mayweather said, per David Caplan of ABC News.

While there has been a lot of talk about the earnings of both fighters prior to their bout, no official announcements have been made on the distribution of the purse.

Much will depend on the final buy rate of the fight on pay-per-view, which fans could purchase at $99.95 for high definition.

If the fight has the same buy rate as the Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao fight—and many industry analysts believe it is more than that—that would bring in about $390 million in revenue, according to Luke Brown of The Independent.

The fighters signed a confidentiality agreement when it comes to the purse of the fight, but it is known that Mayweather got the bigger share, possibly as high as 75 percent of the gate.

In that case, Mayweather could earn more than $200 million, and possibly closer to $300 million.

In the end, the favored Mayweather earned his victory, and McGregor gave him a battle that few thought he was capable of providing. However, UFC star's lack of boxing experience against a fighter who has been letter-perfect in his career was too much of an obstacle.

McGregor proved to be an entertaining opponent, but he was not good enough to beat the superslick Mayweather.