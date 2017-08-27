US Open Tennis 2017 TV Schedule and Live Stream Daily Listings for Tournament

Daniel Leal-Olivas/Associated Press

The 2017 professional tennis season is nearing its end now that the U.S. Open is underway in New York City. The competition for the year's fourth and final Grand Slam event opened on August 22 and will run through September 10.

On the men's side, last year's winner (Stan Wawrinka) and runner-up (Novak Djokovic) are both out of the running due to season-ending injuries suffered earlier on the circuit. As for the women, Germany's Angelique Kerber will begin her title defense on Monday, August 28, against Japan's Naomi Osaka.

Coverage of all the events will be available across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3, with live streams on WatchESPN. Here's a look at the daily television schedule:

August 28 (First Round)

11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET, ESPN3

1 p.m.-6 p.m. ET, ESPN

6 p.m.-11 p.m. ET, ESPN2

August 29 (First Round)

11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET, ESPN3

1 p.m.-7 p.m. ET, ESPN

7 p.m.-11 p.m. ET, ESPN

August 30 (Second Round)

11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET, ESPN3

1 p.m.-7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

7 p.m.-11 p.m. ET, ESPN

August 31 (Second Round)

11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET, ESPN3

1 p.m.-7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

7 p.m.-11 p.m. ET, ESPN

September 1 (Third Round)

11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET, ESPN3

1 p.m.-6 p.m. ET, ESPN

6 p.m.-11 p.m. ET, ESPN2

September 2 (Third Round)

11 a.m.-7 p.m. ET, ESPN

7 p.m.-11 p.m. ET, ESPN2

September 3 (Round of 16)

11 a.m.-7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

7 p.m.-11 p.m. ET, ESPN

September 4 (Round of 16)

11 a.m.-11 p.m. ET, ESPN2

September 5 (Quarterfinals)

12 p.m.-6 p.m. ET, ESPN

7 p.m.-11 p.m. ET, ESPN

September 6 (Quarterfinals)

12 p.m.-6 p.m. ET, ESPN

7 p.m.-11 p.m. ET, ESPN

September 7 (Women's Semifinals)

7 p.m.-11 p.m., ESPN

September 8

Men's Doubles Final, 12 p.m.-2 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Men's Semifinals, 4 p.m.-11 p.m. ET, ESPN

September 9

Mixed Doubles Final, 12 p.m.-2 p.m. ET, ESPN3

Women's Final, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. ET, ESPN

September 10

Women's Doubles Final, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Men's Final, 4 p.m.-7 p.m. ET, ESPN

John Minchillo/Associated Press

With Wawrinka, Djokovic, Andy Murray, Kei Nishikori and Milos Raonic all sidelined by injuries, the field is wide-open on the men's side for Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to reassert their dominance at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center—or for one of the top youngsters to rise up.

Federer, this year's champion at the Australian Open and Wimbledon, hasn't won the U.S. Open in a decade. Nadal, who took home a 10th French Open title this season, has gone four years without a crown in Flushing Meadows.

A trio of up-and-comers could lay claim to the top of the tennis world, as well. Alexander Zverev, No. 6 in the ATP rankings, is eyeing his first Grand Slam championship at age 20. Dominic Thiem, the eighth-ranked player in the world, advanced to the fourth round of last year's U.S. open when he was 23. At No. 17, the 22-year-old Nick Kyrgios will be aiming to parlay his powerful forehand and smashing serve into a deep run.

John Minchillo/Associated Press

The women's side will offer its fair share of intrigue, as well. Serena Williams will stay home to attend to her pregnancy. In her stead, Kerber has her sights set on a successful title defense, with Venus Williams, Johanna Konta, Simona Halep, Garbine Muguruza and Karolina Pliskova all gunning for the top spot.

Muguruza, the No. 3-ranked women's tennis player in the world, will be hoping for a stirring follow-up to her stunning run at Wimbledon, where she defeated Venus Williams to claim her first trophy there and become the first person to defeat both Williams sisters in major singles finals.