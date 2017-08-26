The Rock to Do Voice-over Introduction for Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor

Don Feria/Associated Press

In order to properly hype the megafight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor, promoters have called up the Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment.

The Rock announced on Instagram on Saturday he'll provide the voice-over prior to Saturday's main event in Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena:

While the eight-time WWE champion wished both fighters luck, he had words of praise for McGregor.

"I connected with my boy Conor this week. His intentions go far beyond his extraordinary skill," The Rock wrote below his Instagram photo. "Like Mayweather, not only does he want to put on an epic performance for the world, but there's a real visceral, raw, warrior mana (spirit) that he has in his blood."

It's hard to think of a better choice to help build anticipation for Mayweather vs. McGregor than The Rock. He's a natural showman who's well-acquainted with delivering a great promo, dating back to his days as a professional wrestler.

Saturday's fight promises to be one of the most lucrative of all time. ESPN.com's Dan Rafael reported Mayweather will make at least $100 million from his fight purse, while McGregor will take home a minimum of $30 million. Both of those figures will rise when pay-per-view and gate revenues are factored in.