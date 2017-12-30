Jonathan Isaac out Indefinitely to Rehab Nagging Ankle Injury

Fernando Medina/Getty Images

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac is out indefinitely due to rehab and conditioning for a right ankle injury, the team announced Saturday.

Isaac missed 17 straight games from November 13 through December 15 with a right ankle sprain before appearing in three games this month.

The sixth overall pick in June's draft, Isaac is off to a slow start to his NBA career. He's averaging 5.3 points and 3.7 rebounds on 40.5 percent shooting in just 15 games.

Magic head coach Frank Vogel explained the rationale behind shutting Isaac down: "It's really just about getting him where he's at his best and not yo-yoing him in and out of the games and having him re-tweak it. He's got to get his strength in the ankle and strength in his legs with conditioning so that it's not an issue anymore."

The Magic have roster depth that should allow them to weather Isaac's absence. Terrence Ross can handle a bulk of the minutes Isaac would have played at the 3, and Aaron Gordon should fit in at his starting spot at the 4. Marreese Speights and Jonathon Simmons will also see an uptick in playing time.

With Isaac missing significant time this season, the Magic are 14th in the Eastern Conference at 12-24.