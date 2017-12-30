Jonathan Isaac out Indefinitely to Rehab Nagging Ankle Injury

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 30, 2017

ORLANDO, FL - NOVEMBER 3: Jonathan Isaac #1 of the Orlando Magic handles the ball during the game against the Chicago Bulls on November 3, 2017 at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images)
Fernando Medina/Getty Images

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac is out indefinitely due to rehab and conditioning for a right ankle injury, the team announced Saturday.

Isaac missed 17 straight games from November 13 through December 15 with a right ankle sprain before appearing in three games this month.

The sixth overall pick in June's draft, Isaac is off to a slow start to his NBA career. He's averaging 5.3 points and 3.7 rebounds on 40.5 percent shooting in just 15 games.

Magic head coach Frank Vogel explained the rationale behind shutting Isaac down: "It's really just about getting him where he's at his best and not yo-yoing him in and out of the games and having him re-tweak it. He's got to get his strength in the ankle and strength in his legs with conditioning so that it's not an issue anymore."

The Magic have roster depth that should allow them to weather Isaac's absence. Terrence Ross can handle a bulk of the minutes Isaac would have played at the 3, and Aaron Gordon should fit in at his starting spot at the 4. Marreese Speights and Jonathon Simmons will also see an uptick in playing time.

With Isaac missing significant time this season, the Magic are 14th in the Eastern Conference at 12-24.

Related

    NBA logo
    NBA

    L2M Report Confirms Giannis Was Out

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report
    Orlando Magic logo
    Orlando Magic

    Payton Takes Pride in Improving as Season Goes on

    Orlando Magic
    via Orlando Magic
    NBA logo
    NBA

    L2M Report Confirms Harden's Fouls on Smart

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report
    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ibaka Suspended After Altercation with Staff Member

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report