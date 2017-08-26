Rhys Hoskins Hits MLB Record 10th Home Run in 1st 17 Games of Career

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Phillies rookie Rhys Hoskins became the first player in the history of MLB to hit 10 home runs in 20 or fewer games, per ESPN Stats & Information, after homering against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday night.

Hoskins achieved the feat in just 17 games.

For perspective, Hall of Famer and Phillies all-time leader in home runs Mike Schmidt needed a total of 71 games to reach 10 homers, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Hoskins, 24, has taken baseball by storm after being called up to the Majors earlier in August. In just 69 at-bats (at the time of publication), Hoskins was hitting .298 with 23 RBI and a .420 on-base percentage.

B/R's Zachary D. Rymer is enjoying the show while it lasts:

For a Phillies team that has gone just 47-80 this season and hasn't posted a winning record since 2011, Hoskins is a breath of fresh air. He's also one of the key figures in a young core the Phillies are slowly building around that also includes Maikel Franco, Odubel Herrera, Jorge Alfaro, Aaron Nola and prospects like J.P. Crawford, Mickey Moniak, Scott Kingery, Adam Haseley and Sixto Sanchez.

The future appears to be bright for the Phillies, and Hoskins' amazing start to his MLB career is the clearest indication of that yet.