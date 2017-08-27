Winners and Losers of College Football's Opening Weekend

0 of 7

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Grand takeaways were in short supply, but the 2017 college football season kicked off Saturday with a five-game slate.

The favorites recorded a victory in four of the five matchups, so there isn't a stunning result to analyze. Not every victory is the same, however. One ranked team encountered more resistance than expected, though the troubles were partly self-inflicted.

Overall, the 10 teams in action on the opening weekend provided a handful of lessons. We highlighted the coolest moments, top performances and most noteworthy early concerns that stemmed from the first day of Football Bowl Subdivision play.