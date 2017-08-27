Little League World Series 2017: Southwest vs. Japan Championship Predictions

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The long road to the Little League World Series title features just two remaining teams putting it all on the line in a winner-take-all championship game.

Japan cruised through its side of the bracket, winning four-straight games to win the international title.

Texas, representing the Southwest region, stumbled a bit with one loss, but the double-elimination format allowed the squad to bounce back and win the United States championship.

These teams will now face off to decide the ultimate winner in this age group.

Lufkin LL vs. Tokyo Kitasuna LL

When: Sunday, Aug. 27

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Where: Howard J. Lamade Stadium, Williamsport, Pa.

TV: ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Preview

The Southeast team from North Carolina had been the most consistent throughout the U.S. tournament, but it was the Southwest squad that ended up winning the bracket.

Lufkin Little League from Texas overcame a 5-0 deficit in the United States championship to earn a shocking 6-5 win, capped by a Mark Requena go-ahead two-run home run in the sixth inning. North Carolina had back-to-back no-hitters in this tournament and an earlier 2-1 win over Texas but couldn't close out the win when it mattered the most.

Meanwhile, Texas' presence in the title game is hardly a fluke. The team outscored opponents 31-13 in its four wins, while it took extra innings for Southeast to win their first matchup.

It has also led to quite a following from major leaguers watching along:

Lufkin is a deep team that can get production from a variety of players, making them tough to beat in any single game.

However, they will go up against a juggernaut in Tokyo Kitasuna. Until Maine-Endwell, New York won last year's title, international teams had won this tournament four times in a row, with Japan winning four times since 2010.

Tokyo Kitasuna has won twice in the last five years and three times since 2001.

Although the players have changed, the squad knows how to develop talent and get the most out of its players on the biggest stage.

"The 2015 players gave us special advice and that is, 'As long as you play Tokyo Kitasuna baseball, you will be fine'," pitcher Tsubasa Tomii said through a translator, per Luke Ramirez of LLBWS.org.

Between Tomii, Riku Goto and others, the pitching has been nearly unhittable in Williamsport. Japan has allowed just one run in four games this tournament, leading to few close matchups.

As good as Lufkin has been, they will struggle to get on to the scoreboard Sunday and could see their magical run come to an end.

Prediction: Japan 3, Texas 1