Gerald McCoy Reportedly Fears Biceps Injury Is a Muscle Tear

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy may have suffered a biceps tear during Sunday's 24-21 defeat to the Detroit Lions at Raymond James Stadium, Florida Football Insiders' Roy Cummings reported.

According to Cummings, McCoy believes the injury will knock him out for the rest of the 2017 season. This would be the third time he has a biceps injury after the same issue arose in 2010 and 2011.

McCoy also nursed a strained groin in the preseason and was briefly hampered by an ankle injury in advance of the Bucs' Week 4 clash with the New York Giants.

Of course, injuries are nothing new for the pulse of the Buccaneers defensive line. Although McCoy appeared in 15 games last season, he was a mainstay on Tampa Bay's injury report because of nagging calf and foot ailments.

Despite suiting up at less than 100 percent, the 2010 No. 3 overall pick was still able to record seven sacks, 34 total tackles and two forced fumbles.

Through 13 games this season, McCoy has managed five sacks and 40 tackles as Tampa's most disruptive interior presence. The complexion of the Bucs defense changes without McCoy manning one of the defensive tackle spots.