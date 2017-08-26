Northern Trust 2017: Jordan Spieth Takes 3-Stroke Lead After Strong Performance

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Jordan Spieth found himself alone at the top of the Northern Trust Open leaderboard on Saturday at the Glen Oaks Club in Old Westbury, New York, shooting a six-under 64.

That left him at 12-under for the tournament and three strokes ahead of Dustin Johnson, while Paul Casey, Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm and Matt Kuchar each found themselves five strokes back. Keegan Bradley (-6), Kevin Chappell (-5) and Justin Rose (-5) rounded out the top of the leaderboard.

Things didn't start well for Spieth, as he bogeyed No. 1. He responded with birdies on Nos. 3, 5, 7 and 8, however, before closing his back nine with another bogey on No. 9.

The PGA Tour shared several of those birdies from the front nine:

The back nine went even better for Spieth, as he notched birdies on Nos. 10, 14, 15 and 16.

