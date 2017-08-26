    Northern Trust 2017: Jordan Spieth Takes 3-Stroke Lead After Strong Performance

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistAugust 26, 2017

    Jordan Spieth watches his tee shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
    Chuck Burton/Associated Press

    Jordan Spieth found himself alone at the top of the Northern Trust Open leaderboard on Saturday at the Glen Oaks Club in Old Westbury, New York, shooting a six-under 64. 

    That left him at 12-under for the tournament and three strokes ahead of Dustin Johnson, while Paul Casey, Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm and Matt Kuchar each found themselves five strokes back. Keegan Bradley (-6), Kevin Chappell (-5) and Justin Rose (-5) rounded out the top of the leaderboard. 

    Things didn't start well for Spieth, as he bogeyed No. 1. He responded with birdies on Nos. 3, 5, 7 and 8, however, before closing his back nine with another bogey on No. 9.

    The PGA Tour shared several of those birdies from the front nine:

    The back nine went even better for Spieth, as he notched birdies on Nos. 10, 14, 15 and 16.

            

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

