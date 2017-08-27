Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Results: Twitter Reacts to Superfight

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

In one of the biggest spectacles in the history of sports, Floyd Mayweather defeated Conor McGregor via 10th-round technical knockout Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, pummeling the exhausted Irishman on the ropes long enough for referee Robert Byrd to jump in and stop the bout.

Mayweather, coming out of nearly two-year retirement to take on this highly lucrative prizefight, moved to 50-0 in his career. McGregor, a force of nature in UFC fighting in his maiden boxing match, is 0-1.

ESPN Stats & Info noted Mayweather made history against his unorthodox opposition:

McGregor acquitted himself surprisingly well in the bout, and there were spurts of action that made for a satisfying match. The Irishman had control of the fight early, but Mayweather simply waited him out, taking him deep into the match before finally going for the kill.

DJ Akademiks noted how much fatigue played a part in the outcome:

After the bout, Mayweather confirmed it would be his last, per BBC Sport:

Jim Rome found the whole affair to be more entertaining than Mayweather's pay-per-view megafight against Manny Pacquiao:

McGregor earned praise for his efforts, showing he could stay competitive with one of the best fighters in modern boxing. The Ringer's Bill Simmons congratulated the Irishman:



Freelance writer Chamatkar Sandhu felt that a reverse pairing, with Mayweather venturing into UFC, wouldn't be nearly as competitive:

Aside from the fight itself, Mayweather's ring walk got plenty of attention. He walked out in a ski mask and jeweled, black coat, prompting this quip from ESPN The Magazine's Mina Kimes:

When the mask came off, Mayweather was all business, waiting patiently to get a read on McGregor. He hardly threw in the first few rounds, either taking his time assessing McGregor's abilities or perhaps thrown off by his opponent's twitchy, awkward style.

A couple of rabbit punches and a clinch from behind illustrated McGregor's status as a boxing novice, as Cespedes Family BBQ noted:

McGregor might've won the first few rounds simply by being far more active. The Ringer's Shea Serrano wanted more from Mayweather:

While time may have sapped Mayweather of his legs and reaction time, it didn't appear to drag on him as much as fatigue did McGregor. This led to a strange mix of Mayweather looking frustrated as he struggled to string anything together and McGregor landing some surprisingly strong shots.

Mayweather's habit of turning his back to McGregor at times to disrupt the action led to this zinger from Stadium:

Eventually, McGregor's pure exhaustion was just too much to overcome. The ninth round saw Mayweather dish out plenty of offense as McGregor looked ready to keel over. In the 10th, the referee had to stop the fight with McGregor having not thrown a punch for nearly a minute.

Bad Left Hook's Tom Craze felt that overall, it was a mismatch:

In the end, Mayweather and McGregor both made a ton of money, and the former proved himself to be the better boxer.

McGregor deserves credit for making it as competitive as he did, but all the self-confidence in the world and the fearsome power in his left hand were not enough to topple the undefeated boxing legend.