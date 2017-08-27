Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Results: Twitter Reacts to Superfight

Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Results: Twitter Reacts to SuperfightAugust 27, 2017
In one of the biggest spectacles in the history of sports, Floyd Mayweather defeated Conor McGregor via 10th-round technical knockout Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, pummeling the exhausted Irishman on the ropes long enough for referee Robert Byrd to jump in and stop the bout.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
IT'S OVER. Mayweather beats McGregor via TKO https://t.co/EbTnntwlx82017-8-27 04:51:59
Mayweather, coming out of nearly two-year retirement to take on this highly lucrative prizefight, moved to 50-0 in his career. McGregor, a force of nature in UFC fighting in his maiden boxing match, is 0-1.
ESPN Stats & Info noted Mayweather made history against his unorthodox opposition:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Floyd Mayweather (50-0) beats Conor McGregor. Mayweather passes Rocky Marciano (49-0) for most wins without a loss/draw in boxing history.2017-8-27 04:52:04
McGregor acquitted himself surprisingly well in the bout, and there were spurts of action that made for a satisfying match. The Irishman had control of the fight early, but Mayweather simply waited him out, taking him deep into the match before finally going for the kill.
DJ Akademiks noted how much fatigue played a part in the outcome:
DJ Akademiks @IamAkademiks
Nobody in Mcgregor camp simulated the energy that fighting Mayweather would draw...Mcgregor was done by round 5.2017-8-27 04:56:34
After the bout, Mayweather confirmed it would be his last, per BBC Sport:
BBC Sport @BBCSport
"This is my last fight tonight ladies & gentlemen - & I chose the right partner to dance with." Floyd Mayweather 🙌 https://t.co/8b0PAFZqje https://t.co/CRnlbwGPjY2017-8-27 05:01:30
Jim Rome found the whole affair to be more entertaining than Mayweather's pay-per-view megafight against Manny Pacquiao:
Jim Rome @jimrome
Mayweather-McGregor was so much better than Mayweather-Pacquiao2017-8-27 04:58:52
McGregor earned praise for his efforts, showing he could stay competitive with one of the best fighters in modern boxing. The Ringer's Bill Simmons congratulated the Irishman:
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Kudos to McGregor - he did an excellent job, ran out of gas. That fight was way better than I ever imagined. Compelling.2017-8-27 04:55:44
Freelance writer Chamatkar Sandhu felt that a reverse pairing, with Mayweather venturing into UFC, wouldn't be nearly as competitive:
Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA
Don't get it twisted folks. McGregor went 10 rounds with Mayweather in a boxing ring. Floyd wouldn't last 5 mins with Conor in the Octagon.2017-8-27 04:58:54
Aside from the fight itself, Mayweather's ring walk got plenty of attention. He walked out in a ski mask and jeweled, black coat, prompting this quip from ESPN The Magazine's Mina Kimes:
Mina Kimes @minakimes
floyd looks like the villain in a star wars musical2017-8-27 04:08:36
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
MASK ON #MayweatherMcGregor https://t.co/4dKqR3HXfR2017-8-27 04:08:23
When the mask came off, Mayweather was all business, waiting patiently to get a read on McGregor. He hardly threw in the first few rounds, either taking his time assessing McGregor's abilities or perhaps thrown off by his opponent's twitchy, awkward style.
A couple of rabbit punches and a clinch from behind illustrated McGregor's status as a boxing novice, as Cespedes Family BBQ noted:
Cespedes Family BBQ @CespedesBBQ
Just realized McGregor doesn't even know the rules. This is like having Stanton play cricket2017-8-27 04:23:35
McGregor might've won the first few rounds simply by being far more active. The Ringer's Shea Serrano wanted more from Mayweather:
Shea Serrano @SheaSerrano
does mayweather know he's allowed to punch conor or what's going on here2017-8-27 04:32:49
While time may have sapped Mayweather of his legs and reaction time, it didn't appear to drag on him as much as fatigue did McGregor. This led to a strange mix of Mayweather looking frustrated as he struggled to string anything together and McGregor landing some surprisingly strong shots.
Mayweather's habit of turning his back to McGregor at times to disrupt the action led to this zinger from Stadium:
Stadium @WatchStadium
#Mayweather - #McGregor Prom Photo 2017 https://t.co/Y7DbzJ3DOF2017-8-27 04:45:02
Eventually, McGregor's pure exhaustion was just too much to overcome. The ninth round saw Mayweather dish out plenty of offense as McGregor looked ready to keel over. In the 10th, the referee had to stop the fight with McGregor having not thrown a punch for nearly a minute.
Bad Left Hook's Tom Craze felt that overall, it was a mismatch:
Tom Craze @TomCraze
In the end, it was the dangerous mismatch many predicted. If Mayweather is walking you down without a care, there's a problem somewhere.2017-8-27 04:56:25
In the end, Mayweather and McGregor both made a ton of money, and the former proved himself to be the better boxer.
McGregor deserves credit for making it as competitive as he did, but all the self-confidence in the world and the fearsome power in his left hand were not enough to topple the undefeated boxing legend.