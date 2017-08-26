Former Auburn Softball Player Alleges Sexual Harassment in Title IX Complaint

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Former Auburn softball player Alexa Nemeth accused the school's coaching staff of abusive treatment, consistent sexual harassment and expressed "concerns about an administrative cover-up," according to Tom Junod and Paula Lavigne of ESPN.com.

Nemeth's lawyer sent a 14-page complaint on her behalf over a month ago to school officials and Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey.

The allegations came weeks after Nemeth filed a Title IX sexual discrimination complaint in which she said "Coach Clint Myers knowingly let his son Corey Myers have relations and pursue relations with multiple members of the team."

Clint Myers, who cut Nemeth from the Auburn softball team in 2017, retired on Wednesday.

The letter alleged several members of the Auburn team approached Myers showing texts from a student-athlete's phone that indicated an "inappropriate relationship" between the player and Corey Myers, the team's associate head coach.

The players were then told by Auburn executive associate athletic director Meredith Jenkins that they "were risking arrest for taking the text messages from their teammate's phone" after being "quarantined" before a trip to Georgia. Jenkins is also alleged to have told the players to delete the messages.

One anonymous former player told James Crepea of AL.com that she had been sent "inappropriate messages" by Corey Myers, who resigned before the Georgia trip.

"People are so scared to come out because they think that nothing's going to come about it because of who (the Myerses) are," she told Crepea. "People are just scared that they're going to get in trouble because at the end of the day (Clint Myers) is going to have Corey's back; it's his son."