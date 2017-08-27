Fantasy Football 2017: 4-Round Mock Draft, Top Keeper Players and Team Names

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

For those who wait until the fourth preseason game to start drafting fantasy football teams, you avoided dicey situations with Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott's suspension and wide receiver Julian Edelman's season-ending ACL injury, which was reported by The MMQB's Albert Breer.

For those in keeper leagues, it's less of a catastrophe considering Elliott and Edelman have defined roles with their respective teams.

Nonetheless, fantasy football managers who prefer keeper leagues must decide who is worth carrying over to the next year. Maybe you pay closer attention to team names as a way to express yourself or allegiance to an NFL club.

The listing below simulates a four-round mock draft for a keeper league. Then, we go through some advisories for selecting players under those settings. Finally, you can take a look at some clever team names to win in style during the 2017 fantasy football season.

Round 1

Team 1: RB, David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals

Team 2: RB, Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers

Team 3: RB, LeSean McCoy, Buffalo Bills

Team 4: WR, Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons

Team 5: WR, Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers

Team 6: WR, Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants

Team 7: RB, Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons

Team 8: RB, Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers

Team 9: WR, A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals

Team 10: RB, DeMarco Murray, Tennessee Titans

Round 2

Team 1: WR, Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Team 2: RB, Jay Ajayi, Miami Dolphins

Team 3: WR, Jordy Nelson, Green Bay Packers

Team 4: RB, Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

Team 5: RB, Jordan Howard, Chicago Bears

Team 6: WR, Brandin Cooks, New England Patriots

Team 7: QB, Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Team 8: WR, Amari Cooper, Oakland Raiders

Team 9: WR, Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints

Team 10: QB, Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Round 3

Team 1: WR, Dez Bryant, Dallas Cowboys

Team 2: TE, Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots

Team 3: RB, Lamar Miller, Houston Texans

Team 4: RB, Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

Team 5: WR, Doug Baldwin, Seattle Seahawks

Team 6: RB, Isaiah Crowell, Cleveland Browns

Team 7: RB, Ty Montgomery, Green Bay Packers

Team 8: WR, T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts

Team 9: QB, Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

Team 10: RB, Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers

Round 4

Team 1: WR, Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia Eagles

Team 2: RB, Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars

Team 3: WR, DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans

Team 4: RB, Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings

Team 5: WR, Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

Team 6: QB, Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

Team 7: QB, Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts

Team 8: TE, Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers

Team 9: RB, Marshawn Lynch, Oakland Raiders

Team 10: WR, Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

Top Keeper Players

1. RB, David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals

2. RB, Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers

3. RB, Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

4. WR, Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons

5. RB, Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers

6. RB, Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons

7. WR, A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals

8. WR, Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

9. WR, Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants



10. RB, LeSean McCoy, Buffalo Bills

11. RB, Jordan Howard, Chicago Bears

12. RB, Jay Ajayi, Miami Dolphins

13. QB, Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

14. WR, Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers

15. WR, Amari Cooper, Oakland Raiders

16. WR, Jordy Nelson, Green Bay Packers

17. WR, Brandin Cooks, New England Patriots

18. RB, Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

19. RB, Lamar Miller, Houston Texans

20. QB, Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

21. QB, Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts

22. RB, DeMarco Murray, Tennessee Titans

23. RB, Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers

24. TE, Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots

25. WR, Dez Bryant, Dallas Cowboys

If you're participating in a keeper league for the first time, pay close attention to a player's situation for the season. It's also important to project for the following year. Notice the rankings above may slightly differ from standard listings.

Typically, a running back with a high volume of touches doesn't just fall off the map between seasons. As a result, running backs David Johnson, Le'Veon Bell and Elliott remain safe atop the rankings. Whether Bell signs with a new team after a year on the franchise tag or not, at 25, he's going to handle a decent load for years to come.

However, take a closer look at wide receivers who drop slightly, specifically Antonio Brown and Odell Beckham Jr.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger contemplated retirement during the offseason. The same topic will probably rise to the surface after the 2017 season, per Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter Ed Bouchette. If he retires and Joshua Dobbs starts, Brown's numbers would likely drop. Thus, his keeper ranking takes a slight hit because of the uncertainty at quarterback.

As for Beckham, he told Uninterrupted he's seeking to become the highest-paid player in the league as a receiver. Will the New York Giants lock him into a long-term deal and pay out that type of cash for a non-quarterback? Big Blue fans don't want to hear this, but it's possible the 24-year-old wideout may chase the big-game checks and sign elsewhere.

If Beckham signs with a team such as the San Francisco 49ers or Chicago Bears, his production would also drop. A talented wide receiver can't reach his full fantasy potential with a subpar quarterback.

Clever Team Names



Beauty and the Beast Mode, submitted by @hamsterwmca

Do you draft a team with your companion every year? For Oakland Raiders couples young and old, compliment your partner and uphold your rougher side with a reference to Marshawn Lynch's return to the league. Maybe, you are the beauty with an affinity for the bruising ball-carrier's run style. Beast Mode should handle Latavius Murray's workload, approximately 200 carries, and reach the end zone more than 10 times this year.

Hudson's Pancake House, submitted by @Ra1der_T

As the Oakland Raiders increase their popularity by adding budding talent all over the roster, more fans feel comfortable with connecting their fantasy teams to the Silver and Black. Hudson's Pancake House refers to the team's center Rodney Hudson, who made his first Pro Bowl last year. He's a major reason the Raiders have a strong offensive line, which allowed the fewest sacks in the previous season, per Pro Football Focus.

It Ertz When Eifert, submitted by @MrMarcott

For those who don't understand the name above, it's read as "It hurts when I fart" in plain English. The name also shows an appreciation for rising tight ends in the league, specifically Zach Ertz of the Philadelphia Eagles and Tyler Eifert of the Cincinnati Bengals. Both players should rank within your top eight at the position.

Law and Odell, submitted by @FarSideOfSports



According to ESPN.com reporters Jordan Raanan and Dan Graziano, Beckham may miss Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys with an ankle injury, but he's playing for a new deal. The Giants also added receiving talent around him to lure coverage away from him downfield. It's not a fantasy football law, but you can expect the 24-year-old wideout to accumulate at least 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns with any quarterback who has a pulse.

Revis and Butt-Head, submitted by @2ndclarence

Darrelle Revis hasn't signed with a team. However, you can bet a club will ink him to a deal before the regular season. The 32-year-old cornerback isn't a shutdown perimeter defender anymore, but you can still use him for a good fantasy football team name. Revis Island has passed. Bring on the alternatives.