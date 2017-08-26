Little League World Series 2017: US, International Scores, Updated Bracket, More

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Saturday marked a huge day in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, as the finalists in the United States and international brackets battled it out to determine who will play for the 2017 Little League World Series crown Sunday.

The International Championship Game pitted perennial LLWS power Japan against a Mexico team that bounced back after losing its first game of the 2017 Little League World Series to Venezuela.

On the U.S. side, North Carolina entered the title game having allowed one hit in its three contests, while Texas put up 14 runs in its win over Connecticut to earn the right to face North Carolina.

Here is a look at Saturday's results, including in-depth analysis regarding both the U.S. and International Championship Games.

Saturday's LLWS Scores and Schedule

International Championship Game: Japan 5, Mexico 0

U.S. Championship Game: Texas vs. North Carolina, 3:30 p.m. ET

Japan punched its ticket into the Little League World Series Championship Game for the 16th time in its history Saturday, as it defeated Mexico 5-0 behind a dominant pitching performance from Riku Goto.

Goto threw 5.2 innings of shutout baseball, allowing just four hits and one walk, while striking out 13.

Japan jumped on Mexico early with four runs in the first inning due in part to a pair of defensive miscues from Mexico, and that turned out to be the difference in the game.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Saturday's game was the 23rd all-time matchup between Japan and Mexico at the LLWS, which is the most among international teams.

After the game, the official Little League Twitter account tweeted a photo of a thrilled Japanese team:

Japan got off to an ideal start with Goto striking out the side in the top of the first inning followed by Keitaro Miyahara hitting a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the first.

Play Ball tweeted a photo of the raucous celebration Miyahara's homer set off among the Japanese players:

After that, a dropped third strike and an error by Mexico pitcher Jorge Garcia put two runners on and squandered two potential outs.

Japan took advantage when Yuya Nakajima laced a two-run single to make it 3-0. Japan then added another run in the frame, which put Mexico in dire straits.

While Mexico managed five hits and one walk in the game, it was unable to get the big hits it needed in order to chip away at Japan's lead.

Japan was able to add an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth inning, which provided Goto with even more padding.

Goto had to be lifted with two outs in the sixth due to his pitch count, but Miyahara took the hill and registered a strikeout to move Japan into the championship game.

Tokyo Kitasuna Little League has won three championships since 2001, and Saturday's win put it in position for a fourth.

Japan has won the Little League World Series 10 times overall, which is second among international teams behind only Taiwan's 17.

By virtue of the International Championship Game victory, Japan will await the winner of the U.S. Championship Game, while Mexico will play in the consolation game Sunday.